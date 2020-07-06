5 Things To Do When You’ve Lost Your Car Keys And Have No Spare

In the past, losing your car keys was not a scary situation at all. Most people usually had a couple of spares and even if they didn’t, a locksmith will be able to make you a new one and just a couple of minutes. But, things are not as simple today. Every new car that is manufactured has more and more advanced technologies. There have also been technological advancements in the security segment of vehicles. The code for the keys is much more complicated, making the work for locksmiths harder.

But what does this mean for the people that have a modern car and do not have a spare? You have probably found yourself in a similar situation and you are in dire need of answers. First things first, don’t worry. Things might have become a bit more difficult when it comes to losing your car keys, but it is still possible to get a new one. Do not panic, read through this entire article and you will understand what you will need to do to get a new car key.

Are you sure you have lost them?

One of the first things you will need to do is to make sure that you have actually lost the keys from your vehicle. Start searching the obvious places like your bedroom, the living room, and check even the most uncommon places that you might put your keys such as the kitchen or bathroom. People usually misplace things when they are in a rush. So ensure that you have gone through every nook and cranny before you make any kind of decision.

If you cannot find them at home, your next step is to remember when and where you have last seen them. If you cannot seem to remember, you will need to retrace all of your steps from the day you have lost them. In other words, you will need to take the same route that you took today or yesterday. Check outside your home, be wary while walking to your car, check your office, in front of your office, etc.

Once you have made such an extensive search, I think it is safe to say that you have actually lost your cars from your vehicle. Now, you can start thinking about what you can do next.

The type of key

This is another very important thing you will need to know before calling a locksmith. Because the type of key you had, will directly influence how difficult and complicated the process of making a new one will be. The more complicated the process is, the more you will have to pay too. Here are some of the things you could do depending on the type of key you have lost.

Traditional

These days, almost no vehicle manufacturer uses this type of key. It is quite outdated because the security level of using one is quite low. But, if you have lost a key that is traditional, all you have to do is just call a locksmith and they will be able to make your new one in just a couple of minutes. All you have to do is wait for them to reach your location.

Transponder

This is where things get a little bit more complicated. The automotive industry realized that traditional keys were unsafe and that cars required a lot more protection from thieves. In the 1990s, thankfully, they started implementing transponders both in the car and inside of the key. The only way you could start the vehicle is with the transponder. If you don’t have one, the ignition system will not work.

If you have lost the transponder and you don’t have spare, a locksmith will have to make a key that will fit the lock, get a new chip and then connect it with the transponder in the car. I should also mention that the locksmith will be required to tell your company to their workshop/office. Although, you won’t have to worry about that because according to locksmithdubai.ae, most of these companies have their own towing equipment. The expenses won’t be as high as you probably think.

Fob with key

Now, we are entering the more expensive territory. The process of making that transponder connection is still the same, but replacing the remote fob is a bit more complicated and costs a lot more. The chip inside of the fob requires a lot more programming to connect it with the vehicle and it is expensive too. So, fully replacing it, may cost you $150 or maybe even more. Make sure your wallet is ready.

Smart key

The most advanced type of vehicle car key these days is the smart key. You can find is on the more modern, expensive and exotic vehicles. The difference is that these vehicle’s ignition system does not require you to input a key into the hole. All you have to do is make sure that the key is inside of the vehicle. You can put it in your pocket, you can put it on the dash or next to the gear stick, it does not really matter.

Unfortunately, most locksmiths will not be able to replace your smart key. If you do not have a spare, you will need to go to the dealership and get a new one. What is even worse, is the fact that you won’t be able to get a new one anytime soon. You have to order it and then wait for it to be shipped to the dealership. Only then you can finally be able to drive your car. I know, it sounds ridiculous and I am sure that many people would rather have a traditional key instead of one that provides convenience to the owner.

By reading for this article, I assume that you understand that your experience with a locksmith will depend on the type of key we are talking about. If you want to avoid this type of stress, I would suggest being a lot more careful when it comes to such precious items.