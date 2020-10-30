7 Ways To Get Car Keys Out Of Locked Vehicle – 2020 Guide

Locking your car keys inside of your vehicle is a huge inconvenience, and it might leave you feeling a bit silly. Still, it’s much more common than you think, and it’s easily fixable.

Therefore, if you’re stuck with a locked car and you left your keys inside of it, this is the article for you! We’ll go over the best ways to get your keys back: from calling the locksmith to doing it yourself, no matter the situation you’re in!

So, without further ado, let’s get to the bottom of it!

Tip number one: Get your spare keys

Of course, this method only works if you’re prepared ahead. Having a spare set of keys is always a good idea since you never know what can happen. Naturally, depending on your situation, this could be impossible to pull off, especially if it’s an emergency. If you’re not too far from home, you can call a friend or a relative to bring you the spare keys.

Getting a spare set of keys can be a great way to prevent this from happening to you, so make sure to be prepared for it in advance.

Tip number two: Use your shoelaces

This trick is almost impossible to pull off on newer cars, but it’s worth the try. It will work with a specific type of lock, and it’s a fairly simple method. Make a slip knot from your shoelaces, and try to wiggle it inside of your door. After you’ve done it, try to maneuver the knot around the lock and try to pull it to unlock your car.

Of course, as previously mentioned, this won’t work with electronic locks, so the older your car model is, the more likely it’s to work. It might be lengthy depending on your skill, so if you’re in a rush, it would be much more efficient to move on to another method instead.

Tip number three: Break the windows

All right, this method should be your last option, and you should only rely on it in the cases of emergency such as your toddler or your pet stuck inside on a hot day. Even then, you should contact the emergency services before trying this out. Still, if you believe that it’s absolutely necessary to do so, make sure to stay safe as much as possible.

Find a sharp object and make sure to break the side window that’s not too close to your child or pet. Focus on the side windows, and hit closer to the edges, since the center is the window’s strongest point.

As previously mentioned, make sure to resort to this method only when it’s absolutely necessary.

Tip number four: Call a locksmith

Even if it feels embarrassing to do so, calling a locksmith is a quickest and safest way to get access to your car keys when you accidentally lock them inside. A professional will be able to do it quickly without inflicting accidental damage to your car. So, don’t be embarrassed to do it, it happens more often than you think, and it’s the easiest way to go about it.

Look for well-reviewed locksmiths who are the closest to your location. For example, if you’re looking for a locksmith in New Castle, check companies such as www.locksmithandsecurity.co.uk that have good customer feedback.

Of course, sometimes getting a locksmith isn’t the best option, especially if you don’t have time to wait for them to come. Still, if you can afford to leave your car and find an alternative transportation method, you can always call them later to ensure your problem is fixed quickly and efficiently.

Tip number five: Call the police

In case your safety is compromised, you can always call the emergency services. Of course, we don’t recommend using this method if it’s not absolutely necessary. The police and other emergency services have more pressing matters to tend to, so only do it if you’re in a dangerous situation.

The police officers do have the tools to help you, but they don’t have time to waste on non-emergency situations, so keep this method as your last resort.

Tip number six: Use a coat hanger

You’ve probably seen this method in movies, but it works in real life too. Of course, it all depends on the type of your lock. Try sliding the hanger between your window and the weather stripping. Once you manage to do it, find the control arm, and try pulling it to unlock your car. It may or may not work, depending on your car model.

Of course, if you’re in the middle of a road somewhere, chances are you don’t have access to a coat hanger, making this method impossible to pull off.

Tip number seven: Call roadside assistance

If you’re stuck somewhere far from “civilization” you should call roadside assistance services to help you. Their patrols will be able to retrieve your keys and assist you with any car damage that may occur.

They can also help you arrange a locksmith if your lock or your keys suffered any damages while you were trying to forcefully unlock your car. As previously mentioned, these things are not a rare occurrence, so don’t feel embarrassed by seeking help. Roadside assistance services are usually already patrolling the roads, so they’ll be able to come extremely quickly.

How to avoid it from happening again

While these things happen to every driver at least once during their driving career, there are still ways to prevent it from happening. We’ve already mentioned getting a spare key. You should keep it at places you drive from and to frequently.

Other than that, make sure to keep your electronic key batteries charged at all times, and keep emergency numbers close to you. Keep car unlocking tools close to you, and try your best to be mindful while you’re driving.

The bottom line

There are many methods to retrieve your keys from a locked car, but the optimal method depends on your specific situation and your car model.