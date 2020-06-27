Why Losing Your Toyota Prius Car Keys Doesn’t Have to Be a Huge Headache

Have you ever experienced losing car keys? If you have, you’d be lucky if you lost the ones that look like typical house keys. For those who have lost the modern car keys, such as the one for Toyota Prius with a much higher specification, you genuinely understand how much of a hassle it is.

For the more fortunate ones who haven’t experienced losing their battery-operated vehicle keys, here’s a comprehensive guide on what you need to do if yours gets lost, or worse, stolen. Thus, you can learn more about Prius replacement keys in this article on carinmydna.com.

Know why Toyota Prius Replacement Keys can be expensive

Decades ago, regular vehicle keys could be replaced in a fast and cheap manner. At present, getting the replacements can be expensive.

However, replacing the vehicle key you lost is an urgent matter, and can never be delayed. There might be thieves who’ll end up stealing your vehicle for good!

Worry no more, because the makers of Prius already have a solution to that. All you have to do is to visit the nearest Toyota Center and have your Prius key replaced in an hour or so.

You have to understand, though, that replacing smart keys, the ones that every Toyota Prius has can be pricey since they are intricately designed and programmed. Each Toyota Prius smart key is uniquely different.

Replacing those requires a more advanced and tedious process than replacing an older car model’s key.

Understanding the Smart Key for Modern Cars

A smart key has a revolutionary design for more efficiency and convenience. One of the best features of smart vehicle ones is the keyless entry to the vehicle. It also allows you to push just one button to rev the engine up for a smooth ride.

You won’t have to be alarmed if you think you forgot to lock your vehicle after you stepped out from it. The Prius’ smart key system automatically locks your car when you are more than 5 meters away from the vehicle. These accessibilities are must-haves for the modern, hectic lifestyle of most Toyota Prius owners.

What’s so unique about the Toyota Prius’ key is that it is intricately connected to the whole car’s programming. It also allows you to detect if your Prius is near you. The furnished push-button system of each Toyota Prius smart key makes everything faster, more efficient, and suitable for our fast-paced lifestyles.

So, what should you immediately do if you lose your Toyota Prius Smart Key?

All car owners are aware that services done in the dealer shops are usually costlier than those done by independent contractors or vehicle repair shops.

Before you visit the nearest Toyota dealer for a key replacement, spend a few minutes contacting local vehicle repair shops. Browsing online can be helpful too. There are smart key replacement specialists online who will not charge you a hefty amount for the replacement. You’d be surprised at their workmanship and expertise.

However, if those options are not available, then it’s high time for you to visit the nearest Toyota dealer. Who knows, your Prius might have some other issues? You might as well have the vehicle tuned-up for a more stellar performance.

Why does it cost more to have a Toyota Prius smart key replaced?

As mentioned earlier, the smart key has a more intricate design, so what used to be an inexpensive trip to the local locksmith is not possible for your Prius. It will never be an option for modern cars anymore. Lightning Locksmith’s Steve Howard spelled it out for us. The complexity and price even vary from car to car.

At present, the most affordable price tag for a smart key replacement is $300. This price might be ridiculous for people who are trying to spend less, but it is worth it. After all, the convenience and efficiency of the key replacement will be worth all that cash paid.

For the Prius owner, however, the key replacement is always priced higher since the design is pretty much sophisticated and very customized. What makes it pricier is the transponder that can communicate electronically with the vehicle itself for theft prevention. It needs to be programmed correctly. Programming, as we all know, costs a lot.

The real price of losing your modern vehicle’s key

You’ll never understand how important your vehicle keys are until you lose it. When it happens to you, you’d feel somewhat “paralyzed.” If you only have one car, then you’d have to go on a commute, which is way much of a hassle than driving your vehicle…despite the traffic.

The biggest shock would be the price of the car key replacement. The waiting times can truly test your patience, too. It might take days for those trying to save $50 to $80 for a smart key replacement from a licensed specialist.

Another smart option for a more affordable replacement of your smart key

The Toyota Prius is a computer on wheels, especially the smart, intelligent key that accompanies it. Naturally, most Prius owners rush to their dealers as soon as possible, even if it means shelling out hundreds of dollars from their hard-earned money.

However, it is wiser to consider two other alternatives that might help you save up for a car replacement. First, call your vehicle insurance company and try to make a claim. For stolen vehicle keys, most car insurance companies cover it, so you don’t have to shell out around $300 or more.

Conclusion

Now that you have a better understanding of the value of your modern vehicle key, you’ll cling to it, as if your life depends on it. It is highly recommended, though, for you to have your car replacement done now, even if you haven’t lost your key. So when you lose yours, you won’t have to go through all the hustles and bustles mentioned earlier in this article.

Happy driving!