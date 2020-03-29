Check Out These 22 Countries That Are Coronavirus-Free!

Coronavirus spread across the world, but there are still places where there are no recorded cases. When the pandemic first started, some countries took precautionary measures to ensure that the virus doesn’t cross their borders. They’ve closed them, which should be a lesson for us all in the case of future pandemics.



At the moment of writing this article, there are twenty-two countries free of coronavirus in the world. Now, we must say, there might be cases of COVID-19 in these countries; it’s just they haven’t been recorded yet.

All over the world, there are more than half a million cases of coronavirus, and this number keeps on growing. So, it’s quite a wonder that we have countries safe from this pandemic. These countries are in Africa, Asia, and Oceania. These countries closed their borders early on, and it’s because of this that they remain safe for now.

Read Also: How Scammers are Terrifying People with Misinformation About the Coronavirus

The biggest of these countries is Yemen, with a population of 29 million. But, the World Health Organization is keeping an eye on them in a case pandemic starts spreading there. Talking to Arab News, a representative of WHO stated: “We need to ensure that we are prepared locally. Yemen currently has no cases of Covid-19, but we are scaling up preparedness and response efforts in the event a case is confirmed.”

The second country with a high population and without a recorded case of coronavirus is North Korea, with 25 million. There are allegedly no cases of this disease in NK, although 10,000 people are quarantined, and their supreme leader Kim Jong Un escaped Pyongyang to avoid getting infected. Furthermore, we can’t fully trust reports coming from this country.

World Health Organization believes there are cases of COVID-19 in both countries; it’s just that they haven’t been recorded yet.

In Africa, the most populated country without a case of coronavirus is Malawi, with 19 million inhabitants.

In addition to Yemen, North Korea, and Malawi, other countries without a recorded case of coronavirus are Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Palau, Tuvalu, Nauru, Comoros, Sao Tome and Principe, Solomon Islands, Vanuatu, Samoa, Kiribati, Micronesia, Tonga, Marshall Islands, Burundi, South Sudan, Sierra Leone, Botswana, and Lesotho.

Source: dailystar.co.uk