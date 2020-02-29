The Reason Ivanka Didn’t Participated in Trump’s Campaign Revealed

ECONOTIMES – 02/29/2020: Ivanka Trump wasn’t a big part of Donald Trump’s presidential campaign back in 2016. The now First Daughter wanted to participate more, but reasons were stopping her from doing so.



The reasons were revealed in Vicky Ward’s book, Kushner Inc. At the time, Ivanka was feeling frustrated at not being able to aid her father. The reason why she couldn’t do it makes it even more daunting. The first daughter wasn’t part of his campaign because, at the time, she was still a Democrat. She and her husband Jared Kushner haven’t yet become full-pledged Republicans.

Another reason is her religion. In order to marry Jared, an orthodox Jew, she needed to convert to Judaism. When she did this, Ivanka started observing Sabbath. Because of this, she didn’t use technology for twenty-four hours a week. Donald Trump wanted for his campaign members to be able to commit to his goal fully.

While Ivanka’s absence was justified, the same can’t be said for the First lady, Melania Trump. Yes, she also has her reasons, but they could be easily resolved. Donald Trump’s wife barely left New York while POTUS was campaigning. The reason for her stay was that she had to take care of Barron Trump, as he was still in school.

Later, when Donald Trump became the President, Melania used the same excuse not to move to the White House immediately. She waited until Barron finished the school year before moving to Washington from New York.

Today we have sources claiming that Melania Trump isn’t actually living in the White House. The same source states that she only comes there when there’s an event. These rumors were denied by White House social secretary Rickie Niceta Lloyd, calling them 100% false.

