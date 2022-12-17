3 Best Mop Stations To Clean Dust And Pet Hair 2022 – Keep Your House Tidy

Mopping the house can be a tiresome affair. But gone are the days when you would have to spend hours with a broom and a wet mop to keep your home clean and tidy. With the improvement in technology, household activities have become more manageable.

First came the era of simple vacuum cleaners, then came automatic mopping stations. And today, you have robotic mopping cum vacuum devices that can clean your house as per your instructions. So if you are looking for an intelligent automatic multipurpose cleaner, you should check out the Yedi mop station pro robot vacuum and mop.

Some Great Mop Stations To Check Out

1. The Yedi Mop Station Pro Robot Vacuum And Mop

This is a fantastic new gadget that promises a host of unique features. Some of its features are listed below.

Dual mopping pads for removing even the most resistant stains. The dual pads rotate in opposite directions, and it applies about ten Newtons of force on the ground, which is good enough to wipe off stains without damaging the flooring of your house.

It is a good suction force of about 3000 Pascals, but that is not all; it also has the capacity to store all the dust that it accumulates by applying a strong suction force. So it comes with high-capacity dust bags to keep the dust secure for a while.

The huge dustbin bag is a lifesaver if you have pets at your home. Tangled pet hair occupies a lot of space in the dust bags, and emptying them frequently becomes necessary. However, with a large dustbin bag, frequent bag cleaning operations are not needed.

This device is good with recognizing surfaces, so if it senses a carpet with ultrasonic waves, it uses a deep cleaning mode to clean the carpet properly without wetting it.

Maintaining this device is quite easy. It self-cleans the pads that are used for cleaning the floors. It has two separate water chambers. The clean water chamber is used for wiping the floor. And the dirty water chamber is used for cleaning the mopping pads. Thus, this device ensures easy maintenance and cleanliness at the same time.

The battery runs for around 150 to 180 minutes, depending on the way it is used. Although the battery lasts for a long time, it could have been better as there are many models that offer 220 plus minutes of battery run time after a single round of charging.

Controlling the device is quite easy as any cloud-based voice command system like Google Assistant and Alexa can be used to control the device.

So the biggest pro of this device is that it is great for pet hair, and it auto-cleans its cleaning pads. The biggest disappointment with the device will be the low battery life. But the low battery life is probably a trade-off for the multiple functions that it can perform.

2. NOISZ By Ilife S5 Pro Vacuum And Mop

The manufacturers promote this as a pet-friendly cleaning device. The suction force is powerful enough to collect and clean all the dust. And the suction passage of this device is made tangle-free, so even if the device picks up tufts of tangled hair, the device does not run the risk of getting blocked. So if you are a proud pet owner, then this device can be a worthy buy for you.

Apart from being great at removing pet hair, it can also rapidly switch from mopping to vacuuming mode and vice versa, depending on the surface or your instructions.It guarantees robust cleaning as it has features like spot cleaning for resistant stains and edge cleaning for removing dirt from the corners of your room.

It is a smart device, so it can avoid obstructions in its path. Apart from this, it comes with a self-charging feature. This means that this device docks itself to the electric supply every time its charge runs out.

Another great feature of this device is that the noise produced while cleaning is quite bearable. It produces around 60 decibels of sound while it is at work. It has several pros like its low noise levels, its ability to deal with pet hair, and its multiple cleaning modes.

However, it has certain disadvantages as well, and one major complaint that existing users have is that it gets discharged quite fast, and then it takes a long time to get recharged. So even though it has the ability to automatically dock itself on the charging port when the battery is exhausted, the device becomes less valuable as it needs to charge itself quite often.

3. The Ecovacs Deebot X1 Omni Robot Vacuum And Mop

It is an all-in-one device, so the robot mops, vacuums, cleans the mop, and also dries it with hot air. It has rotating pads for effective cleaning, and it has a suction force that is 5000 Pascals strong.

It is great for handling pet hair as it has brushes to remove tangles from the suction chamber, and it comes with an extra large bag to hold all the pet hair that it accumulates.

It does not miss any spot in the house as it uses a laser-based navigation system to create a map of the house. It recognizes cloud-based voice commands, and it comes with an intelligent substance avoidance system.

Its greatest advantage is the strong vacuum, but it only recognizes obstacles that are two inches tall. So most likely, it will miss laptop charging wires in its path.

Conclusion

All the cleaners that have been listed above are worthy purchases for 2023. They offer great cleaning and require minimal intervention by the homeowner.

Moreover, they are pet friendly. They can store animal hair for a long time, and their vacuum suction port does not get clogged even when tufts of fur have been sucked into it. Most of these devices have a one-year warranty, so it is better to research well before investing.

Take a look at some other great choices available on Amazon: