The Love Life of One Dwayne The Rock Johnson

Dwayne Johnson is quite a celebrity. He is one of Hollywood’s best-paid actors and the owner of one of the best physics in the world of film. So, you must now be wondering what did all of this brought him on the love plan. Most people ask themselves, who is he dating, is he married, and similar questions.

In this article we’re going to go through his love life, both past and present. Dwayne has a lot to brag about, but what we admire the most is that he was faithful to his ladies to the bone. We’re going to show you who they were, who is he in love with right now, what they do for a living, some photos of them, and a short summary of all of his love interests. What’s interesting, and you’ll notice it right away is that he doesn’t have a type. So, before you become a judge of his choices, let’s start with the first big love of his life.

Dany Garcia

The Rock became famous to the broader audience once he became a WWE superstar. Before that, he was a college football player for the University of Florida. When his dream of playing in the NFL fell apart, he decides to follow the path of his ancestors. His first relationship and marriage go hand in hand with his rise in the company. He joined the WWE in 1996. In 1997 he was already married to Dany Garcia. Dany works as a television and movie producer. They’ve been married from 1997 to 2007. They share a daughter Simone Alexandra.

Lauren Hashian

Lauren is his current life and the woman that manage to handle The Rock once he became a global superstar. She worked as a model, before meeting Dwayne and becoming a mother of two. Their children are named Jasmine and Tiana Gia. Their relationship started in 2007, but they only got married a few years ago in 2019. Hashian is the daughter of Sib Hashian who was a drummer for a music band, Boston. This is Johnson’s longest relationship to date, and considering how much he works and how dedicated he is to his career we feel he is no longer on the market, and that he lives his life to the fullest as a family man. We must say, no one could handle him as Lauren does, considering how much he’s absent due to work.

Irina Shayk

Now, this is strictly a rumor, but you know how they say when there’s smoke there’s fire. This relationship was never confirmed, but some outlets claimed that they had a thing going on in 2015. We can’t confirm this, as it was never confirmed by either party and it is well known that at that time, Johnson was dating his current wife Lauren Hashian. At the same interval, Irina was possibly between relationships with Cristiano Ronaldo and Bradley Cooper, so anything is possible. Of course, the rumors started circling because the two worked together on the box office success, a film titled Hercules, where Irina plays the wife of the titular hero Hercules played by Johnson.