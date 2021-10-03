Top 20 Greatest Cartoon Tunes Of All Times

The generations were humming the tunes from the famous cartoons. Catchy songs kept the kids hooked to the shows, dancing and singing to the well-known music. Here are the ones who got embedded into the minds of many.

Scooby-Doo, Where Are You?

There are different versions of the Scooby-Doo opening song, but the one we will remember the show for is Scooby-Doo, Where Are You? The theme was composed by David Mook and Ben Raleigh. The theme was featured in many movies and sang by stars like Third Eye Blind and The B-52s.

The Transformers

The Transformers theme was rewritten and repurposed many times in various movies. It can be heard in Transformers: The Movie, and Transformers: The Revenge of the Fallen.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

back in the 1980s, ninjas were the thing. However, they were dark, depressing, and violent. D.C. Brown and Chuck Lorre composed the theme for the animated movie that represented the cross between the kids’ and teenage movies by adding a light motif to the opening song.

The Flintstones

The original track called “Rise and Shine” was the opening theme for the Flintstones – the very first cartoon to be aired in prime time. It was only in the reruns that the song was replaced with “Meet the Flintstones” that we all know.

Roadrunner

Jonathan Richman wrote the famous “beep, beep” song for this animated classic. Or was it “meep, meep”?

Pink Panther

The Pink Panther was based on the character of Jacque Clouseau, the detective. Since the 1960s, the famous cartoon was rewritten numerous times featuring many different additional characters. However, the song always stayed the same.

Sponge Bob Square Pants

Who lives in a pineapple under the sea? Admit that you said it out loud.

The Bugs Bunny Show

The Bugs Bunny Show changed everything throughout the decades, since 1948. Characters varied, the productions, the storylines, but the “That’s It!” song remained a constant.

Duck Tales

Uncle Scrooge McDuck and his nephews Huey, Dewey, and Louie went through many alterations in the past few decades. Still, the recognizable tune was never on the table for the change. It’s a trademark that was even featured in the 2017 spin-off.

Popeye the Sailor

“I’m Popeye the Sailor Man” was composed 90 years ago by Sammy Lerner, but it was kept as the opening theme to this day. Eat your spinach kids!

The Simpsons

The Simpsons theme is one of the most played themes in the history of prime time television. It was composed by Danny Elfman who also made the soundtracks for Batman and Spiderman.

The Fairly Odd Parents

“Timmy is an average kid/That no one understands”. There isn’t a kid in the world who can’t relate to these lyrics. It was released by Nickelodeon in 2001.

Alvin and the Chipmunks

Alvin, Simon, and Theodore have seen the alterations to their characters and looks over the years. Still, the music stayed the same, even in the 2015 iteration the opening theme says: “it’s been a while”, but everything stayed the same.

Chip ‘n’ Dales Rescue Rangers

The famous theme was performed by The Jets, while Jeff Pescetto performed the standard version that was used on TV.

Spiderman

The opening song is recognizable even by the people who never watched, or liked Spiderman. The spin-offs always used the original theme as the crutch to lean on when introducing new storylines. The writer Paul Francis Webster was nominated for Oscars 16 times, winning three.

X-man

Who wants to skateboard into the Pizza Hut listening to this one?

Family Guy

Family Guy is a parody of American suburban life, but the music was the real thing. The song evolved over the years, going all the way to the Broadway stage.

South Park

When the first theme song was introduced, the producers of Comedy Central said that the theme was too dull. So, Les Claypool and Primus for together making a new, more lively, catchy one.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

Shuki Levy Haim Saban composed the song for the kids’ superhero who’s “Got the Power!”. Pulling out a sword and saying the line is something that stayed with generations to come.

Tom and Jerry

The recognizable tune was composed by Scott Bradley and performed by many famous singers almost a century ago since the cartoon was first aired.