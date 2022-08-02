When Should You Introduce Toys to Your Baby – 2022 Guide

Becoming a parent is one of the most memorable things that can happen in your life. You are not only responsible for yourself, you have a little one that depends on you completely. Therefore, you would need to do all in your power to keep your child as healthy and safe as you possibly can.

There are a plethora of elements you need to pay attention to. Sure, this is usually not comfortable for people who have become parents for the first time. However, this is a life-changing experience and will be of much use if you have the ambition to become a parent again. You just need to take all the things lightly.

What you need to understand is that all the steps in raising a child need to be conducted carefully and patiently. For instance, you shouldn’t give your child all the toys immediately. Many experts on this topic do not advise that. You would need to wait sometime before you can do that. Now, we want to discuss this topic in greater detail. Without further ado, let’s see what we’ve gathered on this topic.

First Months

Nobody should be surprised by the fact that babies do not have the right idea about their surroundings for the first month or two. Not to mention that their vision is not the clearest during this period. That’s why they want to be as close to their parents as possible, and you should comply with their needs.

The clearest sign their vision has started to become clearer is their wanting to reach certain objects and track something that moves. But that doesn’t mean that giving them toys during this period is smart. Just think about it, their movements are not coordinated properly, and they injure themselves easily.

Instead, try to be as close to them as possible. For instance, keep your face close to them. That way, they will reach for parts of your face or hair. As a result, they will develop the mobility of their hands and feet properly. Also, try to make some noises that can attract their attention. So, you can see whether their development is going the right way.

First Developments

After your little one is three or four months old, you can start thinking about purchasing some toys. If you want to take a look at some of these, Cossy is the right place to go. The reason why this is an ideal time is that hand-eye coordination is developed. If you see some massive improvements, then you are good to go.

At this time, you should keep things simple. It’s because that toys that do a lot of will not encourage your child to use its imagination. We cannot stress enough how important this element is. That’s why you should stick to simple toys, like stuffed animals and dolls. Believe us, they are more than enough.

A month or two later, you can proceed with some blocks. That way, your little one can be as creative as it wants to. Also, do not pay attention to whether these blocks are used properly. Small children do not care for the rules of a certain game or toy. They want to do things that entertain them, and you should encourage them to do so.

Six Months

The six-month-old child is about to become a master of interaction, a non-verbal one. So, they will become competent enough to ask you when they want something, and deny some of your claims when they do not want them. That’s the moment when you should provide them with interactive toys that can keep them entertained for a long time.

Since they will be able to focus on something, way more than they used to during the first months, you can start looking at their preferences and affinities. Sure, that’s not something they will tell you. So, you would need to provide them with a high number of different toys and they can pick what they want.

Some parents decide to purchase small mirrors for children this old. That way, children can start studying themselves. Sure, they cannot immediately figure out that they are looking at themselves. However, be patient and you will see them being more and more aware of themselves.

Appropriate Toys

When it comes to choosing interactive toys, the possibilities are practically countless, from the simplest to more complex ones. An example of a simple toy is a rotating seat. While it is not technically a toy, you can be sure that your child will be more than entertained by something as simple as a rotating seat.

While we are on the topic of more complex ones, you should purchase some that produce certain sounds after pressing a button. Probably the most popular ones are those who produce animal sounds. You will see that your child will start imitating sounds in no time, which is both useful and entertaining.

If you are looking for something that can cause your child to be entertained for at least an hour, we recommend you purchase large bath toys. Without any doubt, children enjoy the water, and they want to spend as much as possible inside it.

Adding some bath toys can prolong this fun by a lot, you can be sure of that.

Cartoons

The final thing we want to talk about is somewhat controversial for many parents. We are talking about cartoons. Most parents these days do not like their children spending too much time in front of the screen, and we believe they are right.

Not only that will limit the movement of their children quite a bit, but it will also limit the possibility for them to use their imagination and creativeness. That’s why we believe that every parent should have their children be at least two years old before it starts watching cartoons.

The Bottom Line

Since the question of when you should introduce your toys is so important, we’ve provided you with some crucial insights on this question. We also covered the topic of cartoons. We’re sure you will find them quite interesting.