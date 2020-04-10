Florence Pugh Dates 21 Years Older Zach Braff and Internet Can’t Get Over It

The “Little Women” star Florence Pugh can’t stand haters on social media anymore. The 24-year-old posted a video on her Instagram profile in which he had a message for her fans. She explained that comments on the post she made for her boyfriend’s birthday are unacceptable.

Pugh shared a cute picture of her partner, 45-year-old actor Zach Braff, wishing him a happy birthday.

The actress soon had to turn off the comments.

“Within about eight minutes of the photo being posted. I had about 70 percent of the comments hurling abuse and being horrid and basically bullying someone on my page. It is the first time in my entire Instagram life that I have had to turn off the comments on my page. I have never been an Instagram page that encourages that. I have never been an Instagram page that likes that toxic vibe”, Pugh said.

She said in her video that the hateful comments on her birthday tribute made her upset.

“It makes me sad that during this time, when we really all need to be together, we need to be supportive of one another, we need to be loving one another. The world is aching, and the world is dying, and a few of you decided to… to bully, for no reason”, she reminded social media users.

“I do not need you to tell me who I should and should not love, and I would never in my life ever, ever tell anyone who they can and cannot love. It is not your place, and really it has nothing to do with you”, the actress stated.

Pugh told people to unfollow her if they can’t follow those guidelines and to stop abusing them both.