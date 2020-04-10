These Australians Made The Most of Taking Their Bins Out in Isolation

Since coronavirus has shut down the whole planet, people can hardly leave their homes to go to the grocery stores, let alone go out for some drinks and good times with friends and family.

However, these witty Australians saw the opportunity where they can dress up and have some fun, and took full advantage. They could not sit around and wait for the things to settle down and go back to normal, so they decided to have fun and dress up while taking out their trash.

Danielle Askew who comes from Queensland started the trend online, and the group now has over 220,000 fans. What they do is dress up in wacky costumes or formal clothes as they take their trash bins out, take a photo, and post it online. The results are amazing and you can check them out below.

1. This guy dressed in women’s clothes and looks ready for a crazy night at the club. He looks stunning in that dress and heels, while taking out two bins with him.

2. This lady really “took out” her bin, as they went for a wine and dine night. Clever!

3. This “Up” cosplay is spot on, a great job by this fan.

4. Not even Donald Trump or the Statue of Liberty are safe in these rough times!

5. And neither are the mermaids.

6. Cruella de Vil has her hands full with all those Dalmatians.

7. As the humans retreat to their, the nature slowly takes over and the dinosaurs are back.

8. Even Maude Boate made an appearance while taking out her trash.

9. Half-a-century wedding anniversaries next to the trash bins? Sure, no problem.

10. We even fund Waldo!

11. The Mistress of Evil also has to take out her own trash.

12. Wacky costumes galore in these desperate times.

13. Tony Stark is surely safe in his iconic Iron Man armor.

14. Sunbathing and relaxing in a bin is surely one way to spend your day.

15. Those sneaky and brave enough can use this camouflage to move around unseen!

16. This Hannibal Lecter fan did an amazing job with the cosplay. However, this has to be a hard way to take out the trash since someone had to push him too!

17. Pennywise strikes again!

18. To all the gangsters out there, Al Capone says don’t let COVID-19 stop you from “taking out the trash!”

19. Supergirl is probably immune to the virus, but she still needs to get rid of the trash.

20. The Queen was spotted greeting and waving at her neighbors the other day, raising their spirits.

21. Here is yet another crazy Donald Trump outfit.

22. Jigsaw is at it again, towing his bin with the his little bicycle.

23. Not even the pets are left out!

24. This Tiger King cosplay is spot on here.

25. Scream mask? Check. Tent? Check. Garbage bin? Check!

26. If you miss riding your bike, mount the handles to your bin and let your imagination do the rest!

27. LEGOs are always welcome, and this amazing costume proves it.

28. Traditional costumes are always a great thing to see, and staying true to your roots is never a bad idea.

29. Colonel Sanders joined the party too, with a bucket filled with some interesting chicken inside!

30. This Supergirl seems different than that last one, but we simply do not know why?!

source:boredpanda.com