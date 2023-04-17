Taking Control Of Your Prostate Health: Prevention Tips And Early Detection

One of the important glands in the male body, which is nut-sized, is called the prostate. The prostate gland lies between your bladder and the penis. The prostate gland’s primary function is to produce the seminal fluid that carries the sperm. It is vital to ensure that your prostate is in good health. With age, the prostate size gets bigger.

Since the prostate is located near the bladder, if the size gets too large, it will interfere with your ability to urinate. Do you know the most common condition that affects the prostate is cancer? Yes, prostate cancer is something that affects most men. However, you can maintain your prostate health with proper care and by taking essential vitamins and minerals.

Meanwhile, follow the below-mentioned tips.

1. Include Fruits And Vegetable In Your Diet

Diet plays a crucial role when it comes to maintaining your health, and the same goes for your prostate too. To ensure that your gland is healthy, include green and leafy vegetables in your diet.

The reason behind this is that fruits and vegetables consist of antioxidants. Antioxidants play an important role in preventing cancer; how? Well, the antioxidants track down the free radical in your body, and then they neutralize the harmful effects. So, when this happens, the cell becomes healthy, thus reducing the chances of them becoming cancerous. So, add green vegetables, such as spinach, and lettuce, to your meals.

2. Reduce Your Alcohol Intake

You must be aware that excess alcohol is not good for your health. When you take too much-processed food and alcohol, then it can cause inflammation in your body. Apart from reducing alcohol, you must also reduce your intake of processed food that has minimal nutrients and is high in chemicals. So, try to shift your taste and start eating nutritious food; after all, it will keep you healthy. When you fill yourself with salad, cucumber, and carrots, you will need more room for processed food!

3. Exercise! Exercise! Exercise

One of the best ways to keep your organs healthy is to move daily! Well, it means in your daily routine, add exercise. Try to move throughout the day. For example, just get up and move when sitting in one place for over thirty minutes. It is as easy as that! You can get up, stretch a bit, and walk a little.

Also, try to include exercise at least thirty minutes daily. It does not mean you have to hit the gym; walking for thirty minutes also does wonders for your body. Daily exercise and a healthy diet reduce your risk of developing prostate cancer.

4. Do Not Forget To Drink Water

Another important factor is hydration. Drink water and plenty of fluids throughout the day. Experts recommend you drink at least eight cups of water. Also, remember to be hydrated after you exercise.

5. Quit Smoking

One of the leading causes of health issues in men, even death, is due to smoking. Tobacco consists of carbon monoxide, which attaches to red blood cells until they die. This can cause prostate cancer and other issues. So, if you do smoke, quitting instantly might not be easy; however, you can consult with your doctor and form an elaborate plan that will help you quit gradually.

6. Maintain A Healthy Weight

Being overweight can cause some health issues, and one of the best ways to improve your prostate health is to maintain a healthy weight. There has been a study suggesting that men who are overweight, who have a high amount of fat around their abdominal, have a high risk of developing cancer and prostate problems. If you have an enlarged prostate, then losing weight can help you reduce your size. It will also help you in relieving other urinary problems.

7. Try To Reduce Your Stress

In today’s time, one of the major causes of health problems is stress. And you will be surprised to know that stress affects your prostate too. Yes, that is true. When you are in stress, it can cause chronic tightening of the pelvic floor muscles.

This is one of the reasons for prostatitis too. Also, if you are suffering from Benign prostatic hyperplasia, then stress can worsen your other symptoms, such as urinary pain, infection, etc. Stress affects your immune system, and when the immune system is weak, it cannot fight off diseases and infections. If you are in stress, you can try meditation, therapy, or do exercise, yoga, etc., or anything that makes you happy.

8. Get Some Sun Too

Yes, it is important to have a healthy dose of vitamin D, but that does not mean you should ditch your sunscreen. When you have too little exposure to the sun, then it can crease the chances of getting prostate cancer. Getting in the sun will give you much-needed exposure to vitamin D, thus ensuring your overall health. Vitamin D also keeps your pancreas, kidney, and heart healthy.

9. Get Tested Regularly

The best way to prevent prostate cancer is to get regular testing. You must know your risks; for example, there is some group at high risk. These include African-Americans, Scandinavian descent people, or anyone in the family with a prostate cancer history. So, if you belong to one of the groups, you must get regular testing. However, every man who is 40 or over must schedule a regular checkup.

Conclusion

Summing up, changing the lifestyle, adding a healthy diet, and exercising tremendously affect prostate health. Following the tips mentioned above can help prevent the risk of developing prostate issues. Prostate problems such as enlargement, cancer, etc., can be preventable if you maintain a healthy diet and follow regular screening.

When you are aware that your health is connected with your diet, weight, stress levels, etc., you can work on them to have a better lifestyle. This will help you in improving your mental and overall health. Even though you maintain good health, remember to get tested regularly.