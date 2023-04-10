Top 9 Health Benefits of Drinking Water – 2023 Guide

Drinking water in its purest form provides a lot of health benefits. Not only are the benefits plentiful, but the body consists of a lot of water. This makes it even more essential no matter what your age. Some of the functions that water can help include:

Joint and muscle repair

Regulating body temperature

Balancing electrolytes

Regulating blood pressure

Waste removal

Assist in digestion and regulating bowel movement

Besides the functions the precious element can help with, there are also some health benefits of drinking water. Below are some of the more well-known benefits.

1. Keeps You Hydrated

When you drink plenty of water, you are staying hydrated and are able to prevent adverse health problems from taking place such as headaches, fatigue, dizziness, and inability to concentrate.

When your fluid intake is maintained, you will experience less changes in mood, are able to stay focused, and remember things better. This is great to know when your career requires your mind to be sharp.

This will especially help when you are elderly and you take medications that require you to increase your water intake.

2. Enhances Digestion and Bowel Movements

Water easily enhances digestion and allows for smoother bowel movements.Along with fiber, you will likely become less constipated or experience diarrhea. If you are dehydrated, this can worsen these conditions..Not only that, but when the food is high-fiber, you should increase your water to keep your bowels moving so that you remain as regular as possible.

3. Provides Sustainability

When you consume tap water, you are able to help the environment by eliminating plastic bottle use. With many companies such as Vitalhelden, they are able to provide purified water solutions so that areas that are deplenished of water will not feel the pinch.

4. Your Calorie Level Is Even

Having a glass of water easily decreases the amount of calories you consume as compared to soda and other juices that are sugary. When you drink more water, you are decreasing your chances of diabetes, obesity, cancer, and heart disease.

5. Drinking Water Can Make you Feel Full

It is believed that because H2O takes up space, then it is able to help control hunger and thus assist in weight loss because of eating less and experiencing fat loss. This will be caused by the burning of increased calories and your metabolism improving.

Plus, the water that is present in food and other drinks can decrease the amount you eat. If you eat a lot of food containing water, then you can expect your calorie count to be low. These foods can include tomatoes, apples, and melons.

6. The Skin Will Appear Healthier

Increasing your water will help your skin appear healthy and shiny just by drinking water. This is one of the great benefits of tap water. If dehydration plagues you, then you can expect your skin to feel its effects by appearing dry in any environment.

7. Your Teeth Are Strengthened

When you drink your tap water, it will have fluoride mixed into it. This fluoride will help fight cavities and maintain the health of your teeth. By having a certain level of fluoride in it, you can enjoy the benefits while staying hydrated and healthy. The teeth can help deter tooth decay. Fluoridation is also recommended by multiple governmental health agencies. Because of fluoridation, it is believed to be one of the best measures taken for public health.

Having fluoride added is also a great way to save money and ensure that the community remains as healthy as possible.

8. Rinses The Mouth

When you brush your teeth, you need to rinse your mouth afterward. By rinsing, all of the excess food particles can be removed and washed away. When the water washes out the mouth, the excess food cannot be enjoyed by the bacteria that cause cavities. This helps your teeth enamel to be maintained. The acid in the mouth can also be diluted by the water you drink.

9. Dry Mouth Is Prevented

With saliva mainly consisting of water, you will not need to worry about dry mouth occurring. If dry mouth takes place, then you may experience difficulty with chewing and swallowing which needs moisture to help with. Your saliva will also fend off tooth decay by rinsing bad bacteria out of the mouth. By drinking water, you are less likely to experience dry mouth when your body is able to produce additional saliva.

How Much Water Should You Drink?

The amount of water you drink on a daily level will depend on several factors. These factors may include your age, amount of activity, diet, build, and how many other types of drinks you have. Normally, the standard eight glasses of water will suffice a normal healthy person.

While the amount of water may differ between people, there are some recommendations that health officials have pointed out.

According to Harvard, between four to six cups will be a good amount when an individual is healthy.

At least six cups a day is recommended by the National Institutes of Health.

At least nine cups of water each day is advised by the Institute of Medicine.

Tips To Help You Drink More Water

When you are needing to increase your water intake, there are some tips you should consider in order to be successful: