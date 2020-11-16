5 Crucial Steps to a Successful Home Bowling Alley – 2020 Guide

For bowling lovers, joining other players and fans at the bowling center is an important part of having fun. Bowling alleys have become the spots where not just youths but also aging adults go for great entertainment because the game is not about might or intense physical activity but precision.

Most bowling facilities are near theaters, restaurants, taverns, shopping malls, parks, or near residential areas. But what if the local alley spot closes down? Would you stop playing?

If you are passionate about this sport and are considering installing lanes in your home, do not be discouraged. Nothing should stop you because the whole project could be a success if you get the right contractor, like the contractors at www.murreybowling.com.

While it is great to join your friends out at clubs, it is also fulfilling to play the sport at home, with family and friends watching. By installing lanes at home, you are investing in the happiness of the family.

It is not a bad or far fetched idea to install the alley at home in these pandemic times. If a full-size alley is not possible due to the space requirements, then you could consider a mini or micro bowling system.

But what are the steps to a successful home bowling alley? There are many things to consider before you even hire an architect to draw your alley’s blueprint.

1. Ample Space

The alley will need a required amount of space, so before you even go further, ask yourself if your home has enough space to accommodate the project. You have to balance the design you dream of versus the available space.

Remember, it’s the space that is available that will determine the length of the lane, for instance. Other supporting equipment, like the pinsetters, scoring system, seating and ball return all require space as well. A typical lane plus the supporting equipment would require at least 88 feet. It means that the room you dedicate for bowling should be around 100 feet.

Check if the current ceiling height is sufficient for what you have in mind. It is recommended that the bowling alley room be not less than 10 feet or 3.05 meters from the floor to ceiling.

The neighborhood bowling fans that turn up to play when you throw a party should not feel they are squeezed in a tight space. There should be enough space for seats so that everyone feels comfortable. You do not need a congested alley.

You may need to renovate your house to create room for your dream alley if you have space constraints. However, if you are building the house and plan to include a bowling alley, you are in a much better position to get exactly what you want.

2. Installation Expert

You need a knowledgeable and experienced contractor and designer to do the home bowling installation project for you. A suitable installation expert should satisfactorily answer all your questions or look into your concerns at every step. You don’t need an impatient, uncooperative bowling alley installer who makes you feel as if you asked a foolish question.

Take the time to find the right home bowling alley installation company that understands its job, not an inexperienced one coming to learn on your project. A seasoned contractor should be able to direct you to the right places to buy the necessary materials for the installation.

It is even better if the contractor has the pieces of equipment so that you do not waste time moving from store to store. Some bowling alley constructors are equipped with the basic requirements such as the pinsetter machines, lanes, projectors, ball return system, lighting system, bumper system, carpeting, graphics, rack tables, etc.

If the constructor gets things wrong, you won’t be satisfied with the work, meaning you won’t be talking of a successful home bowling alley.

3. Stylish Design

Every bit of the place should blend, or try to. It would help if you chose the right furniture that blends well with the décor or the alley design. You have several furniture styles to consider, depending on the room layout.

Invest in decent, stylish, comfortable bowling alley couches that put the bowling lovers at ease. Let your taste or personality speak through the attractive overhead display, lanes, color of the balls, bowling machines, and even pins. There are LED color lanes you can go for as well.

You can go for the typical white pins or the customized ones with your choice designs (labels, for instance). You can invest in a classic ball return technology so that the ball returns in style.

If you care much about your status, purchase classic components from reputable brands. They are all high-quality items.

4. Remember Your Kids

Your kids also want to enjoy the game, so you should cater to their special needs. Consider building a ball ramp for your kids so that they learn how to play the real game with time.

You should also purchase bumper systems to help them happily learn about bowling. Do what it takes to make it a fun place, even for your kids. The bumpers also assist the adult beginners who wish to learn the game.

5. Safety

It would help if you also had bowling shoes for the family and guests for smooth, safer movements within the alley. The everyday shoes not only bring debris with them but could as well lead to tripping, injuries, or damage to the smooth lane surface.

You should also consider investing in a carpet that can trap the shoe dirt that might end up on the lane. The noise of the struck pins may be too much for some people, so find ways to minimize noise pollution.

You should have functional pinsetter guard panels, safety beams, and sensors that automatically shut down should the need arise. Take all the necessary precautions to avoid preventable incidents.

Conclusion

The cost of installing lanes in your home is not as high as you may imagine. In fact, bowling is one of the most affordable sports around. Once you have invested in the equipment, you’re all set. A home bowling alley will be unlike other sports such as golfing, fishing, or hunting that require you to spend money whenever you want to enjoy the game.