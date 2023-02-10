Decluttering Before You Move: 8 Tips for Simplifying the Packing Process

Are you burdened by the task of packing before you move? You don’t have to be! Join us as we explore the art of decluttering and packing efficiently, so you can start your journey with ease. Discover how simple it can be to transform your moving experience with a few clever tricks!

Hire moving services

It’s no secret that packing up your house and relocating to a new home can be incredibly stressful. If you’re feeling overwhelmed at the thought of tackling such a huge task, professional movers can offer valuable help when it comes to getting the job done.

Professional movers have plenty of experience in helping folks move efficiently and with ease. They know how to organize boxes and furniture so that nothing is forgotten or left behind when it comes time for the big move day.

They know precisely how to load objects on trucks so as not to cause any damage during the relocation process, which is sometimes difficult for those who don’t have this knowledge or experience loading large items onto vehicles. Plus, they often provide insurance coverage in case anything does get damaged during transport. Such services are provided by https://m25group.co.uk/.

Gather necessary packing materials

When planning to move, one of the most important steps is organizing and gathering the right packing materials. Without taking the time to properly prepare and procure proper supplies, you may quickly find yourself dealing with broken or damaged items upon arrival at your destination. To make your packing experience a stress-free success, start off by having the right materials on hand:

Boxes – Cardboard boxes come in various shapes and sizes and can be used to organize items such as books, kitchenware, or clothing. For heavier items such as tools, dishes, or electronics, use sturdy boxes that are strong enough to hold them without collapsing.

Packing Tape – This is essential for securing box flaps shut once you’ve finished packing them. The quality tape will ensure tight seals that won’t unravel in transit.

Labels – To ensure everything is organized for the movers (or yourself) when it comes to unpacking, label each box with either a number system or with brief descriptions of what is inside.

Bubble Wrap/Newspaper – Breakable items require sufficient padding when packing them for moving so they do not get shifted or vibrated during transit; bubble wrap and newspaper provide excellent cushioning as well as shock absorption for such fragile objects.

Pack heavier items at the bottom

When packing your items into a suitcase, it is important to note the weight distribution of your items. Preferably, heavier items should be packed at the bottom of the suitcase as this will help stabilize the load and make movement easier.

This strategy also makes checking in at airports much smoother as there will be less strain on your arm when carrying your suitcases from point A to B. Additionally, by placing heavier items closer to the floor of your suitcase there is less risk of damage or breakage during travel.

Roll clothes to save space

Rolling your clothes is a great space-saving technique that can help you fit more items in your suitcase. Rolling also helps clothes resist wrinkles better than traditional folding does.

When rolling, it’s important to start by laying the item out flat, folding the two sides of the fabric inward, then rolling up from one end to the other. The smaller or thinner the item, the tighter you should roll it. For example, a t-shirt should be very tightly wound while pants may be rolled slightly looser.

Separate items into categories

Separating items into categories can help make the packing process faster and easier. This is especially important when packing for a move because it reduces the risk of forgetting something important or running out of space in your boxes.

Making a packing list and dividing items into categories prior to packing will help ensure that all necessary items are packed up before the move, as well as provide a quick guide when unpacking in your new home.

Utilize all pockets and compartments

When packing, the purpose of having all those pockets and compartments in your luggage becomes instrumental. Utilizing all these places can be the difference between an efficiently packed bag and an unwieldy one.

Storing items such as jewelry, phone chargers, cords, adapters, etc in the pockets and other compartments will ensure they don’t get lost or jumble up with other belongings in transit. Likewise, if you are moving far away, you may want to separate bulkier items such as clothes into different sections of your suitcase to prevent them from shifting around within the bag.

Pack items you need first on top

A great way to make the packing process more efficient is by learning how to organize your items. One of the top tips experts suggest is to pack items that you need first on top, so they are easy to access when you reach your destination.

When packing for a move, there are sure things that you’ll need on hand when you first arrive – such as your phone charger and outfit for the day. Place those items on top, in an easily-accessible place, so they are the first thing you grab out of your bag when it’s time to start your adventures.

Bring a travel-sized first-aid kit

Bringing a travel-sized first aid kit is essential when packing for, well, about anywhere. This kit should include necessary items such as bandages, antiseptic cream, antibacterial wipes, and a thermometer. It may also be beneficial to carry a few over-the-counter medications like painkillers, fever reducers, and allergy remedies. In case of some sort of accident, this kit can be essential for easing injuries.

Conclusion

Decluttering your home before you move is an important step in the packing process. Not only will it make it easier to organize and pack up all of your belongings, but it can also help reduce stress and create a sense of calm and order during what can be a chaotic time. We hope that this article has given you some practical tips for decluttering before your next move so that everything goes as smoothly as possible!