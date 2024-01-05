Here’s How to Get Started with a Long-Distance Move 

Moving to a new house, even if it’s only around the corner, can be a fresh start and bring a lot of joyful moments to your life. However, a long-distance relocation requires extra preparation, making this process extremely tricky, challenging, and stressful. If you feel lost in the process of getting ready for the relocation, here are some tricks to help you prepare in advance and ensure a smooth relocation.

When embarking on a long-distance move, it’s essential to remember that meticulous planning is your ally. The added distance can magnify the complexity of the process, but with the right approach, it need not be overwhelming. Begin by creating a comprehensive checklist, noting every task from notifying utility companies to decluttering your possessions. Consider enlisting professional movers for the heavy lifting, and carefully research your new neighborhood to ease the transition. Packing strategically and labeling boxes will streamline unpacking later. With these preparations, your long-distance relocation can be transformed from a daunting challenge into a well-organized, less stressful endeavor.

Make a To-Do List and a Timeline

Jotting tasks down may help you create a timetable. Update the to-do list regularly to make sure that the document is up to date and covers everything. Begin with actions that should be completed fairly soon, such as contacting movers for quotations, and progress to ones that will be completed later, such as having your home cleaned after you move out. Set realistic timelines and provide room for the unexpected. Try to smooth out logistics as early as possible, but keep in mind that you'll need to confirm and reconfirm multiple times as your relocation approaches.

Clear out and Cull

Moving allows you to analyze your belongings and determine what to retain, give, throw, or recycle. Moving as little as possible will save you a large amount of money. So before you begin packing, try to get whatever you’re not taking out of the way. Whether you’re selling your house, find out whether the buyer wants to acquire any large items that are unique to your space, such as patio furniture.

Pack Your Belongings to Be Moved

Crowdsourcing boxes and packaging materials is one method to save money while also helping the environment. Check with friends, relatives, and neighbors to see if they have any supplies, and keep an eye out for news of free boxes on your local mailing lists. You’ll need boxes of all sizes, so collect more than you think you’ll need.

Wrap breakables with bubble wrap and packing paper to keep them safe. Keep packing tape and markers on hand in each room. Label boxes with the room they’ll be unpacked in, as well as the contents. Mark boxes holding necessary materials with “unpack first.”

Think About Insurance and Appraisals

Unlike a local relocation, when your things are normally loaded and unloaded within 24 hours and travel a small distance, a long-distance move increases the likelihood of anything being destroyed or damaged. Therefore, it is strongly recommended to make copies of key purchase receipts and ensure that they are covered by your home insurance policy. Have a valuable piece of art assessed if you’ve had it for a long time and its worth may have altered. The same refers to precious items, such as furniture, jewelry, etc. Request references from friends and family and arrange an evaluation as soon as possible.

Check with your insurance carrier regarding coverage while your items are in transit and be sure to update your policy with your new location. Also, learn about the moving company’s insurance for lost, broken, or damaged belongings. Your moving company may even require a list of your basic items, which will be converted into an inventory checklist on a moving day.

Other Details to Be Considered

Long-distance relocation is associated with multiple pitfalls. And you should consider them all in order not to fail. Here are some of them that should stay on your radar:

Allow for extra travel time in case your trip is delayed, your vehicle breaks down, etc., so you can still meet your moving truck.

Make a plan for moving pets and schedule them to be off-site for both the move-out and move-in days to reduce their — and your — stress.

Schedule internet service installation on the day after your vehicle is unloaded. Moving day is too hectic, and it’s preferable to have access to your laptops and televisions throughout the installation to guarantee everything works correctly.

Determine where you want carpets and major pieces of furniture to go. If you’re completely new to the region and don’t know anybody, you may not have someone to turn to for assistance if anything large has to be transported. It might be useful to draw out the room plan for future reference.

Change your address with the US Postal Service at least two weeks before you move, and tell relatives and friends of your new address.

Check parking and permission rules for moving trucks if you are relocating to a city. If you’re moving into an apartment complex, make sure move-ins are permitted on the designated day and reserve the loading dock and freight elevator, if appropriate.

Relocate Smoothly

Of course, these are just the top of the icing, and you will be faced with even more nuances as you relocate. However, hiring a professional moving company can significantly reduce the stress and make the process easier.