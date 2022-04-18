A root canal is a name given to the dental procedure that is performed to remove decay from the pulp and root of your tooth. Your teeth are composed of three layers: an enamel coating on the surface, the second layer of dentin on the inside, and a softcore on the inside that continues into the root of your jawbone.

The dental pulp, which is made up of nerves, blood vessels, and connective tissue, is found in the core of the tooth. When decay penetrates into the softcore, the pulp can become inflamed, infected, or even necrotic, depending on the severity of the decay (dead). In order to remove the deterioration, a root canal is required.

So, how do you determine whether you require endodontic treatment or not? Is there anything that should be considered a red flag as a part of your oral health? Continue reading to find out more about the signs and symptoms that may suggest that you require a root canal.

Symptoms That Indicate You Need To Go For A Root Canal

The only way to know for certain if you require a root canal is to schedule an appointment with your dentist. However, there are numerous warning indicators that should be kept an eye out for. The sooner you can get your tooth fixed, the better the chances are of a successful outcome.

1. Constant Discomfort

One of the indicators that you may require a root canal is if you have persistent tooth discomfort. Pain in your tooth could be constant or intermittent, or it could go away for a period of time but come back immediately after. You may even feel the pain penetrating deep in the muscles of your teeth.

There are several reasons that can cause discomfort in your tooth are result in a root canal. The possibilities include the following:

Gingivitis: a type of gum disease

A hole or a cavity that has affected your tooth

Discomfort that is caused by a sinus infection or another issue

A damaged filling

Visiting your dentist if you have tooth pain is a good idea if the discomfort stays for a few days. A better outcome can be achieved when tooth discomfort is detected and treated during its early stages.

2. Sensitivity To Hot And Cold Food Items

Is it painful for you to eat ice cream or sip a cup of coffee because your tooth is sensitive? The sensitivity may manifest itself as a dull ache or as a severe stabbing pain. If this discomfort persists for an extended amount of time, even after you have stopped eating or drinking such food, there is a high chance that you may require a root canal procedure.

If you eat or drink something hot or cold and your tooth hurts, this could be an indicator that the blood vessels and nerves in your tooth are infected or damaged.

3. Discoloration Of The Teeth

A tooth that has been stained as a result of an infection in the pulp is called a caries tooth. Any cavity on the tooth, as well as the breakdown of internal tissue, can cause the roots to become damaged, giving the tooth a grayish-black coloration. A front (anterior) tooth is more visible due to discoloration than a back (posterior).

Tooth pulps can die when there is insufficient blood supply, signifying the potential need for a root canal. Well, don’t panic if such a situation arises as our experienced dentists are always there to assist you! Schedule an appointment by scrolling through our website right away. We are waiting to solve all your dental issues!

Despite the fact that tooth discoloration can be caused by a variety of factors, it is always a good idea to visit your dentist if you find that the color of a tooth is changing. It’s important to know the reason why this is happening and you will also get to know the severity.

4. Swelling Of The Gums

Swollen gums near the aching tooth may indicate the presence of a problem that necessitates a root canal. There is a chance that the swelling will come and go. When you touch it, it may be tender, or it may feel completely painless. Swelling is generated by acidic waste products of dead pulp tissues, which may result in swelling outside the root tip area.

You may also have a little pimple on the inside of your cheek. A gum boil, parulis, or abscess are all terms used to describe this condition. The pus from the infection in the tooth can leak from the pimple. This might leave an unpleasant taste on your tongue as well as a terrible odor in your mouth and breath. If this problem stays for a long duration then it is advised to visit your dentist to get the problem cured.

5. Deep Decay

Once extensive decay has taken hold within the root of your tooth, no amount of brushing, flossing, or mouthwash will be able to reverse the situation. If a cavity is left untreated for an extended period of time, it will eventually spread down into the nerve and the base of the tooth. In such a situation, a root canal is likely the only treatment option available to the patient before a crown is placed on the tooth.

This is why maintaining good oral hygiene and visiting the dentist on a regular basis are so vital. When you neglect your teeth and gums, infection and disease will spread, and what might have been a minor issue can quickly escalate into something much more dangerous. If you see a small cavity on your teeth, get it treated as soon as you spot it before it gets too late.

Wrapping Up

Sometimes we suffer from dental issues and we don’t realize it. It is when our teeth start to hurt badly, we think of visiting and at times it is too late! And for severe damage, a root canal is the most popular procedure that dentists recommend. In order to avoid such situations, you must know the symptoms so that you can do the damage control before it’s too late.

In this article, there we have discussed symptoms that will help you in knowing the symptoms that may result in a root canal. If you experience these symptoms then visit the link to our website to schedule an appointment with our highly experienced team at Forma Dental and get your problem solved at the earliest!