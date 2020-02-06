Shannen Doherty Wishes to Live out Her Days in Peace

Shannen Doherty is suffering from stage IV breast cancer and wants to be left alone to live out her life in peace, doing what she loves. However, as she battles the disease once again, her insurance company is bothering her.

Because of her ongoing legal trouble with State Farm, she is unable to live her days peacefully, according to her attorney. The actress revealed that cancer returned and that she wants the public to know the news immediately. She knew the news would become widespread anyway, so she got in front of it.

“I’d rather people hear it from me. I don’t want it to be twisted. I don’t want it to be a court document. I want it to be real and authentic. And I want to control the narrative. I want people to know from me. I just didn’t want them to know yet.”

She sued State Farm following the Woolsey Fire in 2018 damaged her home in California, as she was forced to pay for the damages herself even though her insurance deal should have covered them.

The insurance firm said they paid more than $1.1 million to repair the home, and that they even provided rented furniture for a period. They said the following regarding her condition:

“We empathize with Ms. Doherty’s health issues and wish her a full recovery. We strongly believe we have upheld our commitment to our customer and have paid what we owe on this claim. We are prepared to defend our position in court.”