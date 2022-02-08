Selling a Home? Your Marketing Presentation is Incomplete Without Video

When you decide to put your home on the market, you want to ensure that you present it in the best possible light so that you secure a quick sale and get the best top dollar.

One of the best ways of achieving those aims is to bring your home to life and allow a prospective buyer to fully visualize its full potential. You can do this through the power of a video presentation.

Take a look at wemakeonlinevideos, a video production company based in Melbourne, for instance, and you can clearly see for yourself how powerful a video marketing presentation can be.

Here is a look at some of the compelling reasons why your house marketing efforts will be incomplete without video to demonstrate all of its charm and potential.

One of the most important marketing tools available

It has already become an established fact that content marketing is a highly effective and influential way to reach out to your target audience.

One particular aspect of content marketing that has grown exponentially is video marketing. The vast majority of savvy marketers already understand the significance of video and how good a medium it is for persuading buyers to part with their cash.

Apply that powerful persuasive aspect to the idea of selling your home through the use of video marketing and you can quickly see how it has to be seen as the smart way of ensuring that your house sale goes as smoothly and effectively as possible.

Bring all of your home’s features to life

There are bound to be certain aspects of your home that you absolutely love and these will prove to be your key selling points when you are talking to a prospective buyer.

The problem that you have when it comes to getting these features and benefits across in the most effective way is that the spoken word is not going to bring these features to life in the same way that a video can.

You can use video marketing to sell your home in ways that even the slickest brochure will be unable to do.

People tend to buy a home based on their emotional response. You are selling a lifestyle rather than a product and if a buyer has the chance to walk around your home by watching a stunning video presentation they are more likely to feel that emotional response compared to reading through sales literature.

Money well spent

It is understandable that you might consider whether the cost of marketing your home using a video presentation might give you the right return on your investment.

The simple answer to that question is that you can pay a very reasonable cost to produce a high-quality video that looks like it cost a lot more money than it did. One of the reasons video marketing can be so cost-effective is that technology has made it easier to create a very professional video on even a fairly limited marketing budget.

The key is to use a professional video production company that has the knowledge and expertise to deliver great results that should be considered as money well spent if it helps you secure a sale of your home at the right price.

Easy to share across social media

Social media plays a pivotal role in terms of marketing reach and you will already be aware of how popular video content is when shared across the popular platforms.

You have the ability to access a much wider audience and create a greater level of interest in your property when you can share a video of your property.

It is estimated that social video has the ability to generate as much as twelve times more shares than text and images manage together. This sort of dominance simply cannot be ignored if you want to sell your home in the most efficient way possible.

There are even scientific reasons why video content hits the spot

You may be surprised to discover that there are some persuasive scientific reasons why video marketing is such a powerful tool.

It has been shown that when you are watching a video you use more of your senses compared to how much you use when reading text or looking at static images.

What this actually means is that your brain is more engaged when watching a video. It also has the ability to target emotional triggers in your brain. The icing on the cake is the fact that this increased brain activity means that videos tend to be more memorable.

A typical response to watching a video would be to retain about 90% of what you see, compared to retaining a mere 10% of what you read.

The science behind how our brains work is even telling you that video content is likely to prove to be the most memorable and persuasive form of marketing for your home.

Get the right leads

One of the most frustrating aspects of marketing your home is trying to establish which inquiries are from people genuinely interested in buying your property and which ones are going to prove to be a waste of your time and energy.

Of course, it is almost impossible to separate the two with a high degree of accuracy but what you can be sure of is that if someone has seen your property by watching a video presentation they like what they see and want to take it further.

Reading a brochure and booking a viewing can often end up as an abortive inquiry when the prospective buyer has been unable to visualize the property properly without booking a viewing.

A marketing video will really help to qualify each lead and ensure that anyone wanting to come and see your home in person is sufficiently interested and will be less likely to waste your time.

Achieving success in selling your home requires a carefully targeted marketing campaign and based on what we know about the power of video can you afford not to take advantage of this powerful selling tool?