Don’t Get Ripped Off: Here’s How to Sell Your iPhone

You’ve spotted the latest iPhone and your hands are itching to get hold of it. Maybe, you want to escape the world of iPhones altogether. Either way, you’re looking to offload your current iPhone without getting ripped off. In this article, you’ll learn exactly where to sell iPhone 11 and how to go about finding a buyer for your phone that will pay what you deserve. Read more

Whatever happens, don’t be tempted into thinking that there are storms out there. If you’re not careful, you could end up giving away your expensive phone nearly free of charge. So let’s get you selling your iPhone at the best possible price that it can fetch out there.

1. Wipe your iPhone

That should be the first step that you should do the moment you’ve made up your mind to sell or trade-in your iPhone. But before you wipe the phone, you need to back it up somewhere so that you’re not starting from scratch once you get your new phone. After you’ve done that, get rid of all your personal data and other files that didn’t come with the phone.

The danger of tossing your phone in the box with all this data could be a factor for downplaying the price you intend to sell it at. Secondly, if the data ends up getting into the wrong hands, it could be used for malicious purposes that might end up compromising your security. You can reset your iPhone by following these steps: Go to Settings > Reset>>Erase All Content and Settings.

2. Sell it directly on eBay and Craigslist

Craigslist, eBay, and other online classifieds can help you offload your phone without compromising your security or risking getting ripped. No matter the state of your iPhone, there are people on these platforms ready and willing to take you up on your offer as soon as you post the ad. The two platforms give you the privilege of setting the asking price means that there is room for some negotiation with the buyers that will flood your inbox.

But others will only ask you to indicate the fixed price so that whoever comes to you is willing to buy the phone at the set price and in the specified condition. If you’re not comfortable with these options, you can shop around for other platforms that will suit your convenience. Spending on what you’re looking for, you’ll even get platforms that allow you to post your advert free of charge. However, be cautious when doing business with strange websites as you might be setting yourself up to get ripped.

The best platform is the one that guarantees you the security of the transaction, takes the least time to find a buyer, and which helps you get the most out of your sale. The pro tip here is that if you’ll be charged to post the ad, ship the phone, or other additional expenses, you should include those in the final price of the phone so that you don’t end up losing a lot of bucks.

3. Trade it for credit

You can also consider trading in your iPhone for credit instead of cash. There are retail stores that will give certificates in the place of traditional payments.

First, you’ll be put through an online appraisal after which the retailer will make you an offer of a new mobile phone credit. If you don’t want a phone, you can also trade it in for other in-store items. Amazon and Apple are examples of online stores that run trade-in programs on their respective websites. Stores such as Verizon and Walmart also offer in-store trade-ins. The amount of credit will vary from one retailer to another but depends on the age and general condition of the phone.

4. Sell it to a company

There are also companies that deal in buying and selling iPhones. If you find a genuine company, you’ll be paid top dollar in exchange for your phone. You can skip the hassle typical of platforms like Craigslist and eBay by finding a company with no complicated bureaucracy and procedures.

Such a company only requires you to submit a few details including the memory, physical condition and carrier. After that, you’ll receive an offer and upon your acceptance, you’ll be required to print a label to use in shipping to the central address of the company. If you’re using PayPal or check, you should receive your payment in a period of two weeks.

Summary

If you’re planning to dispose of your old iPhone, don’t take any chances when looking for where to sell iPhone 11. Use the tips you’ve learnt here to ensure that you get the best out of the deal. Remember to take your time and do your research so that you don’t take any uncalculated moves.