Loss Of Parcel: What To Know

When goods are ordered on the Internet, recipients often wait impatiently for their parcel to be delivered. It is particularly annoying, of course, when they wait in vain for their parcel because it has been lost during the shipping process. This is something that no one wants to experience, but unfortunately, it can happen to anyone. You will realize, that the more you use the internet for online shopping, the more likely it is for your goods not to arrive on time.

But who is actually liable for a lost package and what steps should be taken in this case? The following article provides the answers.

Online research in the event of parcel loss

Nothing can spoil the joy of shopping as much as a package that just won’t arrive. However, almost all major parcel service providers offer their customers the option of conveniently tracking their shipment on the Internet, for example at https://my-package-tracking.com/usps.

Those who have been waiting for their order to arrive for a long time should therefore use the online tracking service as a first step to find out where the package last appeared. If this is not available, direct contact should be made with the sender of the parcel.

The great thing about this type of search is that you can easily see where the goods are, if they are on the way to you, if they’ve been held up on customs, or if there is an issue with the post office. Having this information can save you a lot of time and trouble, and you will know who you need to contact if needed.

Delivery to the front door or to a neighbor

In principle, a parcel may not be left outside the front door without further ado. However, many parcel service providers allow themselves the option of delivering the parcel to a neighbor if the actual recipient cannot be found.

From the moment the neighbor acknowledges receipt of the parcel, he or she is responsible for ensuring that the shipment is handed over to the rightful recipient. Even the neighbor may not simply place the package in front of the recipient’s door.

Items may only be left on the doorstep if the recipient gives his or her explicit consent. However, the recipient then also bears the risk of loss. Note that to make sure that this does not happen, you can talk directly to the supplier and ask them not to deliver the goods to anyone but you. On the same note, you can talk to your neighbors, and if you want, you can make an agreement to accept each other’s goods when they are delivered.

Work this out before you choose to order anything via the internet so that there won’t be any confusion or miscommunication.

Liability in the event of parcel loss

If a package does not arrive, consumers can demand a refund of the purchase price if the goods were ordered from a commercial seller. In this case, the transport risk is generally borne by the seller.

However, if the seller is a private person, the transport risk always lies with the recipient. This also applies if both the sender and the recipient are engaged in business. If the sender can prove by a document that the parcel was handed over to the parcel service provider, the latter is no longer liable and the recipient is not entitled to any compensation.

Know that the best thing you can do for this is to talk to the supplier. Contact them, ask if they have any information about your missing goods, and in case they don’t reply, you can just ask for a refund. If they have more information, it may be easier for you to track the location of your items.

Lost parcel – What to do?

The contractual relationship in the area of parcel shipping is always between the service provider and the sender. However, if the recipient bears the transport risk, he naturally has a legitimate interest in clarifying the case of his lost parcel.

The first step should therefore be to ask the sender to assign his claims to the recipient by means of an informal letter. However, it may be even more effective to ask the sender to initiate an investigation with the parcel service provider himself. Many parcel services are reluctant to provide information to recipients.

Most parcel service providers offer a form on their website for initiating the investigation request. Ideally, a copy of the relevant sales receipt is attached to prove the value of the package’s contents. If the package does not reappear, the injured party will receive the insured value from the parcel service provider. As a rule, this is a maximum of 500 euros.

Know that these are not the only thing that you can do. You can always contact your postal office, see if they have any information about the goods, or if you’ve been using a third-party delivery service, you can get in contact with them as well.

However, depending on the respective delivery service, the insured sums and possible deadlines can vary greatly. Therefore, the general terms and conditions of the service provider should be studied extensively in advance.

The best way to protect yourself from these things from happening is to make sure you are ordering items from a trusted supplier. Some people will try and trick their customers into ordering items that will never arrive. Note that before you place your order, you should do your research, see if they are a trusted seller, and ultimately, check reviews online to see if any of the previous clients have had a bad experience with that store.

Sometimes no matter how good the seller is, and how amazing the delivery service is, goods will get lost or damaged during transit. We are all people, and we all make mistakes. To make sure that you stay protected any time you make a purchase via the internet, you should check their return policies, lost parcel information, along with refunds. These things can save you a lot of time and trouble, no matter which website you choose to purchase items from.