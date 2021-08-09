A Guide to Self-Care In 2021: How We Should Look After Our Bodies

After living life in a global pandemic many of us have learned that we shouldn’t take our health for granted. It has become even more apparent that we need to take the right steps to looking after ourselves and helping to maintain a healthy lifestyle for a brighter future.



Eating healthy isn’t the only step you should be taking towards looking after your body, although it is a good place to start.

From dental hygiene to physical appearance, here are some useful tips to help you improve your self-care routine.

Pick Up Healthy Habits

Personal hygiene is essential for promoting good health. By getting into the habit of simply washing your hands, regular dental check ups and brushing your teeth you are helping to fight off bacteria that can cause nasty infections. It may sound simple, but often, we can let life run away with us and aspects like our personal hygiene can start to slip.

It is hugely important to take care of ourselves.

You should try getting yourself into a routine that can help make the process more natural. For instance, you should ensure that there is a time in the day where you will bathe both your body and hair whether that be in the bath or the shower. You should also get into the habit of washing your hands as they can harvest bacteria. Did you know that our hands are estimated to have around 1,500 bacteria living on each square centimetre of skin. Pretty scary, right? But with regular hand washing you can help prevent the spread and reduce your risk of illness.

Pay Attention to Your Oral Health

Your oral health and hygiene should be placed of high importance. Not many people are aware that poor oral health can impact your overall health and can be linked to heart diseases and bacterial infections like pneumonia.

You must find a good dentist in your area and have regular check-ups to maintain your oral health. Find a dentist with good reviews like those at Pure Dentistry in Brisbane who you can visit here puredentistry.com.au. An excellent dentist can offer you expert advice and help you maintain a healthy smile that can positively impact your health and your confidence.

Find An Outlet of Exercise You Enjoy

Exercise is essential in helping your body reduce the risk of heart disease and cardiovascular problems. It would help if you took time out of your day to find a form of exercise that you enjoy. It doesn’t have to be a five-mile run or a gruelling uphill sprint. Walking and calmer activities like yoga are also great ways to get your fitness fix.

Forcing yourself to take part in an activity that you don’t enjoy can be off-putting when it comes to exercise, so try to find an outlet that suits your interests. Exercise Right gives some great tips on finding the proper exercise for you and how you can introduce it regularly into your lifestyle.

Prioritize A Good Night’s Sleep

If you are one of those people who stay up until the early hours and tell yourself that you don’t need sleep, now is the time to stop. Sleep is crucial in helping you maintain a healthy lifestyle, and most people should be aiming for around eight hours of sleep each night. A lousy sleeping schedule can damage your mood and health and increase your heart disease and diabetes risk.

It would help if you aimed to get yourself into a healthier sleep routine and set a time to seek to be in bed every night. It can be difficult for most people to instantly fall asleep as soon as your head hits the pillow, but there are a few things that you can do to help.

Reading is a calming activity that can help relax you and get your mind in the right place to go to sleep. It is advised that you stay away from your electronic devices to help you feel more awake. Setting yourself a time to switch the TV off and leave your phone on the side can help implement healthier habits ready for bedtime.

Get The Correct Nutrients into Your Diet

Nutrients are essential to your body and overall health. Not only do they provide us with the energy to get up and go, but they also help repair and grow substances that are necessary to regulate chemical processes, Brisbane Kids Dentist Dr Soha Sharif says. Naturally, with a busy lifestyle, it can be easy for you to fall off a healthy diet, and before you know it, you are eating more processed food and drinking more sugary drinks than you should. Not only can this make you feel lethargic, but it can also be detrimental to your health.

Getting the correct nutrients into your diet doesn’t have to be a challenge. Your diet should consist of various fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, proteins, and whole grains. Eat For health have a helpful guide to help steer you in the right direction. You don’t always have to give up the foods you love, like chocolate or cake, as long as you eat them in moderation. A healthy diet doesn’t always have to be doom and gloom, and it can have multiple health benefits to have you looking and feeling like the best version of yourself.

Avoid Bad Habits

Both smoking and drinking are notoriously known for being unkind to your body. This doesn’t mean that you cannot enjoy a glass of wine on the weekend, but one glass is better than the whole bottle. Excess drinking can lead to numerous health issues like high blood pressure and even more fatal issues like heart attacks. A standard drink is either 100ml of wine, 30ml of spirit or one can of mid-strength beer.

According to Brisbane City Dentist, smoking has several negative impacts on your health, so if you can kick the habit, now may be time to do so to help you work towards a healthier and happier lifestyle. Smoking is linked to several issues such as lung diseases and cancer. It can be a hard habit to leave behind, but there are several steps that you can take to help you. Don’t be afraid to conduct your research and get into contact with advice forums to hear how other people have stopped smoking and gain advice on how you can too. Quitting smoking can add years to your life and have a vast number of positive impacts on your overall health.

Summary

From introducing exercise to kicking old habits, there are so many steps that you can take to help you look after yourself and improve your lifestyle. Knowing where to begin can be difficult, and it can even feel quite daunting.

However, taking small steps can help you build up to more significant changes in the future. Patience and persistence are essential for you to benefit from healthy lifestyle changes in the future. Say goodbye to old habits and hello to healthy new ones.