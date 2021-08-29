Saddest Confession of John Travolta to Son Regarding His Mother Death

It’s not easy being John Travolta. While people believe he has everything in fame and fortune, he still suffers like the rest of us. One of the hardest moments in his life was when he had to explain to his ten-year-old son that nobody knows how much time we have in this world. This is a hard conversation he had to have with his son after his wife Kelly Preston passed away after she fought cancer for two years.

The Grease actor opened out during an interview with Kevin Hart. He explained the manner in which he talked with his son Benjamin regarding the passing of his mother. The conversation between father and son happened one night when the two of them walked down the neighborhood. Travolta recalls this was what his son said to him:” Because mom passed away. I’m afraid you’re going to.” Travolta was very emotional during the talk show Hart to Heart, which is hosted by one of Hollywood’s most famous comedians.

The Face-Off actor said that he tried his best in explaining to his son how life works, and why not everyone lives the same amount of time. This is what he said: “I said, ‘Well, it’s a very different thing.’ And I went through the differences between my longevity and her limited life. I said, ‘But you know, Ben … you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay.”

Luckily, Benjamin has a father such as John Travolta, as his long life experience allows him to talk about heavy subjects. After sharing with the world what he said to his son, we can tell John knows exactly what’s he doing and how to handle the situation. His lesson goes as follows: ‘Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. So let’s look at it like it’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.'”

The sad as Kelly Preston passing is, John and she had a nice run. The pair married back in 1991, and their relationship spanned for almost three decades. They had three children together, with their eldest Jett passing away in 2009 at only sixteen years of age. He had medical issues thought his whole life, starting with various seizures, being on the autistic spectrum, and suffering from Kawasaki disease. He died during the Christmas season why the entire Travolta family was on holiday in the Bahamas.

As we already said, Preston, who was also an actress died two years ago at 57 years of age. When the unfortunate event happened, Travolta shared this message: It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer. She fought a courageous fight with the love and support of so many.”