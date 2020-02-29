Robbie William’s Wife Posts a Naked Picture of Her Husband

Ayda Field Williams, wife of the famous singer Robbie Williams, treated her 600,000 Instagram followers with an uncensored photo of her naked husband.

She posted a picture of the music legend naked, taken from behind. He can be seen standing in front of a TV, with his arms on his hips.

She captioned the photo with, “You make a better door than a window… Nice door though 🙂 #rearoftheyear1997”

Several days ago, the pair became parents one more time as their son was born via surrogate. Ayda also posted a cute photo of her son and husband, where Robbie is holding the baby in his arms.

View this post on Instagram @robbiewilliams A Beau-tiful Moment #fatherandson #babybeau 💙💙AWxx A post shared by Ayda Field Williams (@aydafieldwilliams) on Feb 24, 2020 at 5:03pm PST



It seems the happy family are really enjoying their lives together. Besides, some genius light-hearted humor has never hurt anyone!