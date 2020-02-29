Celebrities

Robbie William’s Wife Posts a Naked Picture of Her Husband

by Elsa Stringer
Ayda Field Williams, wife of the famous singer Robbie Williams, treated her 600,000 Instagram followers with an uncensored photo of her naked husband.

She posted a picture of the music legend naked, taken from behind. He can be seen standing in front of a TV, with his arms on his hips.

 

She captioned the photo with, “You make a better door than a window… Nice door though 🙂 #rearoftheyear1997”

Several days ago, the pair became parents one more time as their son was born via surrogate. Ayda also posted a cute photo of her son and husband, where Robbie is holding the baby in his arms.

It seems the happy family are really enjoying their lives together. Besides, some genius light-hearted humor has never hurt anyone!

