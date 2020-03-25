CelebritiesEntertainment

Reese Witherspoon’s Mom Was Mad at Her for 10 Years

by Zarko85
Hollywood actress Reese Witherspoon, 44, had a 10-year-long feud with her mother because she was mad at her daughter for leaving studies in favor of a career in acting.

Young Reese left school to pursue her dreams and become an actress and never came back home. Her mother planned for her to become a plastic surgeon, but she dropped out of Stanford University after a year and decided to try her luck in show-business.

Even though she succeeded and became a widely-popular Hollywood actress, her mother was still very upset with her for leaving college and they hardly talked for about 10 years.

Today however, all is well between the mother and daughter. Reese even bought her mom a house, jokingly stating in one interview that this generous gift was the actual reason they finally made up!

 

