Julianne Moore Posts a Makeup-Free Instagram Selfie

Actress Julianne Moore, 59, decided to show off her incredible, flawless skin with a selfie she shared with her fans on the popular social media platform.

The Hollywood superstar went on Instagram where more than 1.7 million people follow her and posted a photograph of herself without any makeup, while wearing a casual home outfit during this isolation period.

The post has more than 77,000 likes and around 800 comments. In the lengthy caption, she posted the following:

“I am grateful to my @theshalanyc teachers @mskleigh @barbaraverrochi @ashes76 for offering so many of us an online community during this difficult time. Those classes are something to look forward to everyday.”

Her skin is so breathtaking thanks to her very simple routine she repeats every night. “It’s so boring to say, ‘I always wash my face,’ but I do. But some people don’t. I put on some eye cream, moisturizer, and put my retainer in and go to bed.”

She continued, saying,”I tend to use Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado. Sunscreen is my number one thing. I’ve worn it every day since I was 23.” This has to be one of the key reasons why she looks so good at nearly 60.

In addition, she uses foundation with SPF L’Oréal Age Perfect Cell Renewal Day Cream.

The award-winning actress concluded, “I like to find a moisturizer that has SPF. A lot people say, ‘I don’t want to get a bottle of Coppertone and put it all over my face.’ But if you have a moisturizer you like with sunscreen in it, it’s very easy to get your SPF.”