5 Reasons Why You Should Use Kodi – 2021 Guide

Kodi has been gradually making quite a positive impression on those who are looking for something to share content at home. It has actually been around since 2002, and back then, it was known as Xbox Media Player. It then became the Xbox Media Center until 2014, then the XBMC Foundation renamed it to Kodi.

No matter the name change though, Kodi offers access to various streaming media content, which also includes music and videos. The app would also provide ways to watch and store content at home. Best of all, it would work in the most major operating system across various devices.

This is why Kodi is an awesome choice for accessing and storing content, though you may be wondering: Why use Kodi over its other competitors?

Read on to find out why you should use Kodi, according to cordcuttersanonymous.com!

About Kodi

Kodi is an open-source software media center that will grant its users access to different types of content. You can run Kodi on most devices, such as the television, smartphone, tablet, laptop, among others.

More specifically, Kodi can run on Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and even Raspberry Pi. So, you can put it on any device, accessing content with whatever and wherever you are.

It isn’t perfect and may have a few limitations, but the company plans to add more features and updates over time.

It has its own user interface working on either local or network storage services you might already be using. However, the content doesn’t come immediately and out of its box. You can opt to install third-party add-ons to enhance your user experience!

Kodi handles all types of entertainment, playing music and videos in various formats. It also works to stream pictures as well to showcase a slideshow. And if you like live television, the software allows you to record and stream live television, though this requires its third-party apps.

Why Use Kodi

So, why exactly is Kodi a great option for most, if not all, households? Here are a couple of reasons why:

1. The Content

One of Kodi’s main benefits is that you can access a LOT of content. When subscribed to other on-demand streaming services, you are only able to watch the titles they have available. But with Kodi, you can install add-ons containing content you want, including almost limited content you can’t find anywhere.

That said, if you want to access all types of content, even those that are geo-blocked, a VPN is required! Once you have a VPN and set it to the location you want to access content from, you can utilize Kodi to its full extent.

2. Easy to Install

When you want to add Kodi to your Firestick or Fire TV, it’s absolutely easy to do, being practically effortless! Anyone can install it themselves, without needing help. Even if you aren’t tech-savvy, you can simply follow the directions found online or from different users.

Even installing add-ons is a straightforward process and by the tie you install both Kodi and your desired add-one, you are equipped with the knowledge and skills needed to use and customize the platform to gain as much value.

3. Easy to Use

What’s great about Kodi and its add-ons is that the interface is VERY easy to use. You won’t have any trouble in terms of navigating the platform and when searching content. It’s similar to changing channels on cable television, and a bit easier compared to using streaming services.

This is why Kodi, along with other streaming service subscriptions, are affordable alternatives compared to cable and/or satellite subscriptions. Plus, you get to watch content anytime and don’t have to wait for certain schedules!

4. It’s Affordable

Kodi itself and most of its add-ons are free, which is why it is a good alternative compared to other streaming services like Amazon Prime or Netflix. It offers high value for its price and would have similar quality streaming. Furthermore, there aren’t as many limitations of content choice compared to other streaming platforms.

Just remember that it is illegal to stream illegally copyrighted or obtained content. If you do choose to do so, it is possible as long as you protect yourself with a high-quality VPN.

5. It’s Legal and Safe

Safety is an important factor to consider when installing media centers. Fortunately, with Kodi, it is completely safe and legal.

Kodi is, what you call, a blank canvas and offered as-is so you can do whatever you want with your entertainment. Once you have Kodi and begin running it, there are no worries about legalities.

That said, Kodi might be used illegally, as some users would house copyrighted content. Some extensions may be used to access and distribute pirated media as well.

Furthermore, Kodi is safe out of the box, not causing any issues. The add-ons, however, may be a different story. There are certain add-ons that might not be stable or may cause issues in the hardware, which is why you need to check the app’s quality and reputation before downloading it. Fortunately, Kodi has a community and forum of users that will share advice and experiences on how to use your software properly.

As long as you don’t consume pirated content and choose the right add-ons, you won’t have trouble with Kodi in terms of safety and legalities.

Wrapping It Up

Amazon Fire TV and Firestick is an affordable, convenient, and effective way to access various media content from streaming services. Kodi, the online media center, will make it even easier and more affordable to gain access to most online content, giving access to content AND add-ons. With these reasons above, there’s no contest: Kodi IS very advantageous and can benefit the household.

Hopefully, this article encouraged you to use Kodi. If you are interested in downloading Kodi, make sure it is compatible with your device and desired streaming platform. Have fun!

Do you have any questions or want to share your experience with using Kodi? Share them in the comments below, your thoughts are appreciated!