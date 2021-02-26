12 Factors to Keep in Mind While Purchasing an Energy-Efficient Air Conditioner

Isn’t it comforting to keep your air conditioner on for hours to beat the heat during scorching summer days? But as you get comfortable, a thought creeps up at the back of your mind. It’s related to the working hours of your AC. The longer it’s turned on, the higher the electricity consumption. As soon as that thought hits you, you reach for the remote and switch the AC off.

This is a common scenario in almost every house. You can’t stand the heat, and it’s challenging to pay a hefty electric bill also. What’s the solution? Switch to an energy-efficient air conditioner. But before you do, here are a few factors to keep in mind before you buy one. While it’s true that the salesman will indicate the star-rating of the AC, it isn’t the only factor that determines whether your air conditioner is energy-efficient or not.

1. Consider your space

Size matters when it comes to choosing any type of air conditioner. A small AC has to work harder to cool a big room than a large AC. Similarly, an oversized AC in a small room will make your room damp. Therefore, check with a specialist on the appropriate AC size that is suitable for your space.

2. Programmable temperature settings

Make sure the energy-efficient air conditioner comes with programmable temperature settings so that you can schedule your AC to turn off automatically after some time. This feature is helpful when you go to sleep at night. If you don’t want the AC to work the entire night, you can use the programmable temperature setting to turn it off after a few hours.

3. High SEER and EER ratings

These two ratings measure an AC’s energy-efficiency. SEER means seasonal energy efficiency rating, while EER means energy efficiency rating. The higher the SEER and EER rating on an air conditioner, the lower energy your AC consumes. These air conditioners may cost more initially, but they save a lot of money in the long run by consuming less power.

4. Energy-saving setting

In general, you have to find an HVAC supplier like blackhawksupply.com to install a temperature controller or humidity controller so that the AC doesn’t consume too much energy. They also increase your AC’s life as it doesn’t have to pressure you while working. But when it comes to energy-efficient models, make sure it comes with an in-built energy-saving setting. This feature turns the fan and compressor off automatically once the AC cools down your room.

5. Wi-Fi-enabled air conditioner

A Wi-Fi-enabled AC works wonders if you use Google Assistant or Alexa at home. You can operate your thermostat via your mobile phone and also your AC. Wi-Fi-enabled ACs also contribute to saving energy because you can switch it off or adjust the temperature even when you are not around.

6. Energy Star rating

This is pretty much like SEER and EER ratings. A higher rating indicates that the AC can cool down the room quicker by not operating at its highest setting. This means you can save money as you don’t need to keep the air conditioner switched on for hours.

7. Automatic fan delay switch

In most air conditioners, the compressor and air handlers turn off simultaneously. This leaves a significant amount of cool air in the ducts that don’t release because the wings close down immediately when you switch the AC off. But buying an AC with an automatic fan delay switch will keep the air handler running for a brief amount of time after the compressor shuts down. This allows the AC to release the cool air that would otherwise remain trapped under the wing’s hood. It means you will enjoy longer cooling periods, thus saving money on electric bills every month.

8. Variable speed motors

Conventional air conditioners don’t come with variable speed motors. And hence, they are not energy-efficient. An energy-efficient air conditioner has variable speed motors that maximize the efficiency of the AC’s airflow. Unlike high-speed and single air handlers, these ACs can operate smoothly at various speeds. You can trust the AC to handle multiple speeds, depending on your cooling needs.

9. Thermal expansion valves

Thermal expansion valves are responsible for adjusting the air conditioner’s refrigerant, depending on the amount of cooling each room needs. Suppose you require more cooling during a scorching summer afternoon. The thermal expansion valve in your air conditioner will increase the refrigerant’s flow immediately. On the other hand, it restricts the refrigerant’s flow if you require less cooling. This enables your AC to minimize energy consumption but still manages to keep you and others comfortable.

10. Two-stage cooling

Two-stage cooling in an energy-efficient air conditioner means the compressor comes with two cooling outputs – heating and cooling. On hotter days, the AC will notch up the settings to keep up with the high cooling demands. Similarly, on milder days, the compressor will switch to its low setting to consume less energy.

11. Sensor controls

Many energy-efficient models come with motion sensor technology that turns the AC on or off, depending on your presence in the room. Suppose you go to take a bath without switching the AC off. Isn’t the AC consuming energy for no reason? That’s where sensor controls can play a big role in restricting energy usage. It switches the AC off when you are not in the room. Conversely, it will automatically switch the air conditioner on once you enter.

12. Programmable thermostat

Programmable thermostats can automate your air conditioner. This feature is helpful if you are installing an energy-efficient AC in your office. You can program the thermostat to switch on half an hour before everyone arrives and switch off 30 minutes before everyone leaves. The thermostat will also regulate the temperature according to the number of people in the room. You don’t need to operate it manually every time.

Energy-efficient air conditioners may cost more now, but they help save significantly on your energy bills every month. Consider buying them if you don’t want to spend heftily on your monthly electric bill.