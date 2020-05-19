10 Pros And Cons of Fiberglass Pools – A 2020 Guide

Summer is around the corner, which is the reason why you might have started thinking about installing a fiberglass pool in your backyard. And, with most of us still practicing social distancing, it is the perfect solution for cooling down after a hot summer day. Besides providing you with a way to relax and exercise, it will also increase the overall value of your property.

Although you might have already chosen to install a fiberglass pool, you might now be wondering – what pros can I gain and what cons should I look out for? If so, this article can help you since it will feature the advantages and disadvantages of choosing this option. Let’s take a closer look at the lists:

The Advantages You Can Gain

Less Maintenance Means More Time For Relaxing

If you choose this option, you should know that the surface will be smooth since there is often a coating that is resistant to algae and other organisms from developing on the walls and floor. Besides being algae-resistant, you won’t have any problems with mildew or mold as well. This means that you’ll spend less time maintaining it and the water and more time relaxing after a long day at work.

There Are Various Customization Options

If you choose an experienced contractor, they should offer you several customization options that will make everything even more beautiful. The things that they can offer include stone, brick, or tile copings, that will make it stand out from the crowd of traditional ones. This is one of the common reasons why people choose this option, instead of other ones.

The Installation Time is Faster

The best benefit is, perhaps, that it can be installed in your backyard faster. If you, for instance, choose a concrete one, the construction company will need at least 2 months to finish the project. On the other hand, with fiberglass ones, you can reduce the installation process by more than 50 percent! In some cases, the project can be done in around 2 weeks. If you want to see what services you can opt for, check out localpools.com.au for additional information.

Its Durability And Longevity is Unparalleled

Various studies concluded that fiberglass is a surface that is extremely durable. Besides it being long-lasting and sturdy, there is also a wide range of products that you can utilize for easily refinishing the surfaces if there are ever any damages caused by a storm or other events. This means that you can actually save money in the long run since you won’t need to spend it on repairing the damages caused by various factors.

The Surface is Gentle on The Skin And Feet

Did you ever experience the uncomfortable feeling when your legs touch the rough floor or wall of a swimming pool? In some cases, people have even scratched or injured themselves on concrete floors or other materials that cannot be entirely smooth. But, by choosing fiberglass as the material, you won’t need to worry about this happening to you. This also means that it is safe for children as well.

It Won’t Impact The pH Levels

Although it is a luxury to have a swimming pool in your backyard, the decreased maintenance needs and expenses mean that you can cover the cost of installing it in the first place. With this option, you’ll also be less exposed to harmful chemicals. Unlike other materials, this one will not affect the water, meaning that you won’t need to use the overall treatment kits that you would need if you chose a concrete or vinyl ones.

It is Eco-Friendly

If you are environmentally conscious, you’ll be happy to hear that choosing one made from fiberglass is the most eco-friendly option. You won’t need to buy the maintenance kits, chemicals, the installation process is easier and needs less time, and most of them are insulated which means that the temperature retention is better. Additionally, the topcoats act as barriers against absorbing moisture, hence, you’ll need to refill it less often.

The Disadvantages to Look Out For

There Are Significant Expenses When Installing it

As we mentioned earlier, you can save a lot of time by choosing this option, but, this does not mean that you won’t have expenses that go with every installation process. Depending on the state you live in, as well as the size you want, you might end up paying more than 35.000 dollars – and sometimes more. But, when you consider all the advantages, it makes sense to choose this pooling option, especially since there is almost no maintenance, it is durable, as well as long-lasting.

It is Not Available in All Shapes And Sizes

Yes, there are various sizes and shapes that you can choose from, but, you should know that you cannot, for example, get a fiberglass pool that is shaped like a palm tree. The reason for not being available in all shapes is that it comes in a one-piece shell, hence, choose wisely when looking at all the options.

The Heat Might Cause The Surface to Peel Off

This is a problem, but, it can be solved easily – with a few extra bucks. Most people who choose this option also choose for the surfaces to have several layers of coating. If you do not choose it, the topcoat might start to peel because of the heat coming from the sun, and if so, you’ll need to hire a specialist that will replace each of the layers. So, you might want to consider adding extra layers when customizing the shell you’ll receive.

Conclusion

As you can see, there are various advantages that you can gain from choosing to install a fiberglass pool in your backyard. Naturally, there are some disadvantages as well, but, there are fewer of them than with other pool types. So, now that you know the pros and cons, you should really not lose any more time. Instead, start searching for a construction company that will get your pool ready by the summer season!