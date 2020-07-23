7 Best 4K Video Players for Windows 10 – 2020 Guide

Living in advanced technology brings many benefits to our lives. Logically, the technology itself is developing regularly. Almost every month, you can hear different brands introducing new software and hardware. In this article, we will talk more about the development of video players.

For a long time, worldwide users did not have the chance to use special effects while watching movies. Fortunately, these days have gone with the introducee of new 4K Ultra HD video technology. Many people believe that using this advanced technology is complex. However, it is far away from that. You only need to use 4K Video Players and ensure the best possible viewing experience.

By basic research, finding dozens of them won’t be a big problem. The big problem comes when you need to pick the right one for your Windows device. All of them will see equally good at first glance. However, their features are more characteristical for this or that group of people. Because of that, we would like to review a couple of them that deserve your attention.

1. 5KPlayer

5KPlayer allows users to enjoy HD content together with the latest AV1 and MKV formats. In short terms, we can describe it as an all-in-one service program matchable with the needs of many users. You can also use it as an online downloader, an Airplay media streamer, and a music player. For instance, you can download videos from Vimeo, YouTube, and Dailymotion directly. When you look closer, all the services this program offers are important for Windows users.

Despite that, it is also available to iOS users. For instance, they can use it to live stream on the iPhone thanks to the Airplay receiver and sender unit. All of its features are free to use and without any in-software payment.

In the end, we recommend 5KPlayer for Windows users because this can be used as a light-weight video tool. You can play UHD 4K video, download online content, stream live and broadcast, AirPlay screen mirror across platforms, convert, and edit video as you like.

2. MPC

MPC is one of the most famous open-source 4K video players for Windows 10. However, the good thing is that you can use it for some older versions of this Operating System.

The program itself contains some amazing features. First of all, it is an “ad-free” software. In other words, people that don’t like ads won’t have that type of problem when using it. Despite that, there is no need for any additional codecs. Each video file that you run comes with the additional support.

IN the end, we need to say that MPC is great for aged systems. The platform is highly customizable and contains a wide range of tools good for all the Windows users.

3. DivX Player

One more 4K video player that Windows users commonly use is DivX Player. The program is fully-optimized for different types of video content such as web video clips, TV shows, and movies. Despite that, it also supports some of the most popular online formats like MKV, MP4, and AVI.

It allows you to stream photos, videos, or music to different types of DLNA-compatible devices. This includes the entire line of Samsung Galaxy products, Xbox, and PS3. It automatically creates, plays and loops playlists and directly adds them to a DIVX Movie folder.

In the end, we need to highlight one feature that many of you will like. People many times need to stop watching a movie or TV show for many reasons. The program tracks everything that you were doing. Because of that, it can easily jump right back to the scene where you stopped watching.

4. CyberLink PowerDVD 16 Ultra

This tool is not only available for Windows 10 users. You can also use it for TV thanks to the video editing functions it contains. The biggest disadvantage of the program might be the price. You will manage to find cheaper ones on the market. Logically, some of them you can use for free as well.

Anyway, there are three different features that we need to highlight here. First of all, it allows you to explore the videos in a 360-degree mood. That option is available on your PC and TV device. Despite that, it allows users to play UltraHD 4k/Blu-ray discs/DVDs and common files. All these formats will be available to you with the sharpest images, deep surround sounds, and rich colors. In the end, it supports Apple TV, Chromecast, and Roku. In other words, you can use these platforms to send any of the media you want to your big screen.

5. PotPlayer

Windows users will surely like this tool because they can use it on all versions from Windows 10 to Windows XP. Of course, it is hard to believe that someone is still using the XP version. However, it seems that the developers of this program were thinking about everything. The features of the device you use are also irrelevant. The program provides a 64bit and 32bit download to its users.

4K video playback is not the key feature of the player. You can also use it to capture the video snapshots, set video aspect ratio, rotate the screen, etc. All these services will ensure a pleasing viewing experience.

In the end, we need to mention that PotPlayer supports almost every subtitle form. More precisely it supports Text subtitles such as SRT and SMI and Bly-ray subtitles like ASS/SSA animation.

6. Media Player Classic

This tool is specially designed for the users of Windows OS. It is one more open-source media player that we had to add to this list. First of all, it supports all the common video audio files such as HEVC H265 video playback. You will also have the opportunity to use the 4K playback service. However, you will additionally need to install a K-Lite Codec Pack for such a service.

In the end, Media Player Classic is 100% spyware free. In other words, toolbars and advertisements don’t exist. As we said, for many users, this can be an annoying part of using 4K video players.

7. DVDFab

This Blu-ray player allows users to playback the videos while enjoying the best possible viewing experience. It supports different video qualities like UHD, HEVC, and 4K. The developers of the software are often introducing their users with some new updates. Each time when a new update comes, you will get a notification.

Fliping and spinning of the videos are some of the key features of DVDFab. Despite that, you have access to multiple layer groups that will boost the design of the player itself.