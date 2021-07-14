Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Bombshell Oprah Interview Is Nominated For Emmy Award

That Hollywood is a place where dreams are made of, we can see many celebrities who became rich and famous in a short time. Some are acting, some are singing, some are reality stars, and some are trying to stay on the celebrity list by telling their sad life stories.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex remained in the public eye after their departure from the Royal family, but not for doing charity work, but mostly for their shocking interviews they had. For one such, they were even nominated for an Emmy Award in September.

When they announced in 2019 that they were leaving the Royal Family and moving first to Canada and then to America, Harry and Meghan gave the explanation that they wanted to be less in public, that they wanted their privacy and the opportunity to make their own decisions. However, what seemed to many to be a great decision at the time, is something completely different today.

Harry and Meghan have been saying bad things about members of the Royal Family since they left the Royal Family, and even earlier. They first had an interview in South Africa where Meghan said she was advised not to marry Harry because British tabloids would ruin her life. Harry had already stated at the time that there was a “space” between him and Prince William.

But that’s not all. In America, they decided on an even bigger move. In March, they had a shocking interview with Oprah, where they outlined many family problems, and accused their former family of being a racist. They also accused Kate Middleton that she made Meghan cry, as well as that Meghan had suicidal thoughts because of the torture she suffered.

For that interview, Harry and Meghan could win an Emmy Award. According to media reports, the Sussexes were nominated for a shiny gong by the commission, for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special category.

This two-hour interview, which aired on March 7 on ITV on March 8, was watched by more than 11 million people. Even members of the British Royal Family watched the interview, but as always did not give any explanation or clarification.

The Emmy Awards will take place on September 19, and the category also includes My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy, United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell, and Vice.

Harry and Meghan can boast of an award they received some years ago, and it refers to an award given for limiting their family to two children. After having a daughter, Lilibet Diana, they decided not to have any more children as a result of reducing their impact on the environment.

It is not yet known whether the Duke and Duchess will attend the Emmy Awards, or whether they will win it, but if that happens, we can expect even worse relations in the Royal Family.