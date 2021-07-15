Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Ignite Wedding Rumors

A whirlwind romance between Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker turned on a gossip mill in full force. The Poosh founder has been head over heels for the Blink 182 drummer so naturally, wedding rumors started floating around. The 42-year old Kardashian regularly keeps her fans in the loop about her new relationship by posting pictures every day. However, her lips have been sealed about any details about the recent romance.

Kourtney’s hairstylist Glen Coco, on the other hand, had something to say a couple of days ago when he posted photos of his famous client and her partner having fun in Vegas. The mother of three was glowing, obviously having a lot of fun and enjoying the company of her musician beau. Kourt was gleaming in black chic top and leather pants, while Travis rocked his signature punk look. The couple held hands the whole time and seemed to have a blast laughing and kissing.

Adding fuel to the fire, Coco posted:

Kourtney also shared some Vegas photos on her Instagram account saying: “What happens in Vegas…”. With ordinary people – it stays in Vegas. But when you have over 150 million followers and are part of the Kardashian clan, things tend to leak quickly and spread like a wildfire – thus, not staying in Vegas.

In one of the first seasons, Kourtney and Scott wanted to have a surprise wedding while in Las Vegas, but Kris talked her daughter out of it. This time around the mom, or anyone else for that matter, is not there with Kourtney, so did she finally get her wish come true? Did Travis and Kourtney got married past weekend?

As far as the nosy media goes, they did not. Supposedly, the two were in Sin City to watch the UFC match between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier. Right after, the couple went back to their main residence in Los Angeles. However, just because the media didn’t catch them saying their I do’s it doesn’t mean it never happened.

Just as the dust over their Vegas trip started to settle, Kourtney’s younger sister Khloe stirred the rumors once again. The 37-year old sent a huge bouquet of white roses to her sister’s residence. The occasion? Unknown. Kourtney just posted in the Instagram story a short video of her surprise gift. There were no further statements issued by Kardashian or Barker. Or Khloe, before anyone else.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have five children from previous marriages between them. Kardashian has 3 kids with Scott Disick who is currently entertaining his newfound love, Amelia Hamlin. Travis Barker has two children with former Miss USA Shanna Moakler. So far, this blended family seems to accept the challenge and appreciate the love they spread.