American Rapper Nick Blixky Shot Dead in New York

Rising American rap artist Nick Blixky, 21, was shot dead in a gang-related shootout in Brooklyn, New York City. According to various New York media outlets, the perpetrators shot him several times. Sadly, he passed away before he was admitted to a hospital.

Nickalus Thompson, his real name, was found lying on the street in a pile of blood. He had several wounds in his chest and rear. The NYPD soon responded to a 911 call and arrived at the scene, 200 Winthrop Street.

The paramedics took him to the New York City Health & Hospitals/Kings County, but the up-and-coming artist was already dead. No arrests have been made yet and the investigation is still on.

Mere hours before his death, he shared an update for his fans on his Instagram page. Blixky revealed that his first mixtape was to release in June, titled “Different Timin.” His biggest hit is “Drive The Boat” and it has over 2 million views on YouTube.