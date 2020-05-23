7 Physical and Mental Benefits of Playing Golf

Golf is a wonderful game that numerous players enjoy around the world. Not only it is fun, but it is also very beneficial in so many ways. Playing any sport has many advantages for physical health, but there are mental benefits as well. If you just started playing golf and you would like to find out in what ways your life will improve, keep reading because we will go deeper into the numerous advantages of playing this wonderful sport. It is truly no wonder why it is called a leisure sport, it is a true enjoyment!

1. You will feel less tense

Doctors are saying for years that sun exposure and Vitamin D are essential for being healthy. Considering that golf is played outdoors, you will get spend lots of time in the sun which will reduce your tension and you won’t feel so stressed out anymore. Vitamin D reduces the risk of cancer, heart disease, and depression. Besides, a slow pace will help you to simply relax and focus on the game, which will certainly help you forget about all the other problems. Spending time in the fresh air will improve your mood since serotonin and endorphin levels will significantly increase.

2. Your emotional stability will improve

Even though you may think that there will be no challenges while playing golf, that is certainly not the case. With lots of decisions to be made, you will learn to make strategies and to develop skills you never even though of developing. Golf gives the players the opportunity to practice self-control and simply use all the energy to control the situation on the field rather than getting upset. All the skills you learn while playing will certainly be very useful in your everyday life as well. Besides, mental alertness you will need to have on the court will have an impact on your everyday activities helping you to prioritize the things that need to be in your focus.

3. It will improve your relationships

You may think that golf is a game for a single player, but the reality is quite different. Socialization is a very important aspect of the game, so you will interact with many people and simply deepen your relationships. The fact that it is not a competitive sport just aids communication. Players are much more relaxed and open to communication with other players. You will certainly benefit from interacting in a relaxed matter about the things that are not closely related to work. Sometimes all we need is a little downtime to simply enjoy the moment.

4. It will aid weight loss

Every time you play golf you will get a chance to walk a few miles. Depending on the court, that can mean going on a flat field or a little bit more challenging terrain. Some players use golf buggy, but that is optional. Walking is the ideal form of activity for losing weight because it won’t put too much stress on your joints. This is especially important for players who already have some form of joint damage but still want to engage in an enjoyable form of sports activity. This is probably the reason why older players love it – it is a perfect activity that only brings benefits, without putting too much strain on the joints.

5. It is good for the heart and the brain

Being physically active is crucial for a healthy heart. Walking and playing will increase the blood flow and slightly increase your heart rate which will be a good exercise and it will preserve your overall health. The risk of heart disease will get lowered, as well as the levels of “bad cholesterol”.

The increased blood flow will stimulate the nerve cells, which will prevent the development of dementia and other forms of mental illnesses. Besides, learning something new is known for being highly beneficial for mental health in general. It improves overall mental wellbeing.

6. It will improve your sleep quality

Spending so much time in the sun and fresh air and being physically active will certainly be very beneficial for you and the quality of your sleep. Many golfers say that they started sleeping better after engaging in playing during the day. So, if you are having trouble sleeping, playing golf may reduce your sleeping problems. Besides, once you leave all the tension on the field, it will be much easier for you to simply fall asleep and rest.

7. You will feel stronger

Any form of physical activity is highly beneficial for overall health. Golf may be a low impact sport, but the fact is that you will make numerous moves during the game that will impact the overall conditions of your muscles. You may suffer from aches and pains in the beginning, but after a while you will notice that you are stronger and that it gets easier for you to walk longer routes. Considering that it won’t happen fast is even better for the people who are out of shape. It will happen gradually, so there is significantly less chance of getting injured.

These were some of the main benefits of playing golf. As soon as you start playing, you will probably keep noticing many other benefits. It is just important to find the right equipment to protect yourself from the weather and the strong sun. Click here to find pieces of advice for the best jacket for golfers and don’t forget to wear a hat and sunglasses to protect your eyes. Find the club that is the nearest to you and simply start enjoying this “gentleman’s sport” as it is also known. It is the opportunity to meet new people, create new social connections, and do something good for your overall health. It is a beautiful sport that you will fall in love for sure. Try your best to learn all the rules, so you can genuinely enjoy it and get the most out of the time you spend on the field.