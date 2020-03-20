Pets Are the Best Quarantine Companions and These Pics Prove It!

Sometimes, when we feel depressed, with just one look full of love, pets can make all our troubles disappear and make us laugh.
They are ready to do anything for us, only to spend more time together, Bright Side writes. This is a compilation of pictures and videos of loyal, wonderful friends, full of understanding.
Lasagna? Who said Lasagna?
Completely in love
Instant bond
They feel complete
Showing some love
This is how he lets me know he cares. from r/aww
Cat snuggle
