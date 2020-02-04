How Would Jason Momoa Look Without His Muscles and Long Hair?

The famous Jason Momoa surprised viewers around the globe with his role in one of Super Bowl’s commercials.

The 40-year-old actor is best known for his role as Aquaman and Khal Drogo in hit series “Game of Thrones” and is often referred to as “the best looking man on the planet.” Momoa is known for his height, lush hair, and a muscular body full of tattoos. However, he has disappointed many fans with his lead role in the commercial for The Rocket Mortgage, which appeared during Superbowl.

The ad conveys the message that it’s best to be at home, and shows Momoa entering his home while being escorted by paparazzi. When he enters the house, he takes off his boots and becomes shorter, suggesting that his boots would otherwise add to the height. Walking through the house, he “strips” his muscles, hand by hand, and then he “takes off” his abdomen, becoming very thin.

When he sits down on the couch, he tells a company message and “strips” his hair and becomes bald. Then Momoa starts playing the guitar. In the last frame, he is shown with his wife and actress Lisa Bonet, who helps him lift the bench.

Viewers were visibly surprised and shared on Twitter that the ad left them feeling uncomfortable. Other thought it was hilarious.

Advertisements during Super Bowl are very popular, so advertisers make every effort to make them as interesting as possible.