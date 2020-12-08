Patio Ideas for an Inviting Outdoor Space – 2020 Guide

When you have guests over, they may want to spend some time outside. You may have a patio in your backyard that others can enjoy, but it may not be in the best condition. If you want to improve your outdoor space, you should apply these eight patio ideas so you can make it look as inviting as possible.

Get Comfortable Furniture

You need to purchase furniture that others want to sit on if you want to make your patio more inviting to your guests. For example, if you only have wooden benches or metal chairs, people won’t want to sit on that furniture for long periods of time. Instead, you should look into furniture that provides plenty of cushioning and even pillows.

Many people will purchase furniture with removable pillows. Doing so allows them to take off the pillows and clean them as needed since they can get dirty while outside. If you have an enclosed patio, then this won’t be an issue for you. Either way, you will make your patio more inviting if you have soft furniture that others want to use.

Get a Table

Some people like to eat outside, especially if they plan to host a barbecue. This makes a table one of the most important pieces of furniture you can have on your patio. This will help you to host outdoor parties, barbecues and similar events so you can make it more comfortable for your guests.

While people can eat without a table, doing so won’t be as comfortable for them. People will either have to hold their plates as they eat or use their laps as tables. Both of these aren’t inviting options when people go outside, so you can make your upcoming outdoor event more appealing if you provide some table space.

Control the Temperature

You could also control the temperature of your patio to make it more inviting. For example, if you own an enclosed patio space, you could install an air conditioner and make it cold during the summer. If you have an open patio space, you could bring some standing fans outside to cool the area off as needed.

Patio heaters are also excellent options during the cold seasons to keep the area warm and cozy. Patio heaters can work well with enclosed spaces or the outdoor as well. Visit Susan Robinson’s complete buying guide and reviews of patio heaters available on the market here to make your final choice.

Add Lighting

Install lighting in your yard, not just to keep the party going till dark, but to boost outdoor ambience. Do away with the usual wall lanterns or ceiling lamps and choose chic string lights. String lights evoke an intimate atmosphere through the soft, warm lights that will surely invite more conversation. Needless to say, hanging string lights also spruce up the yard in the daylight.

This stylish string of bulbs is low in voltage so they are energy-efficient and eco-friendly. Since it is specially designed for the outdoor, it is also sturdy and water resistant. You can also choose plug-in lights or shop for battery-operated or solar powered options for hard to reach places.

Use the Floor as Accent

Choose a flooring that will standout in your yard, it gives the idea that it is a distinct spot for hangouts. It should look something different from the rest of the house, a unique addition to your space. You may also add floor accents like a stone accent or hardwood accent to add subtle details and interest to the floor. It might even start a fun conversation and socialization among you and your friends!

Accessorize with Plants

Boost the ambience of your yard by reconnecting with nature. Focus on landscaping or accessorizing with plants. If you have an enclosed space, bring in plenty of greenery and florals. The alternative for garden hedges or a colorful landscape of florals are potted and walled planters.

No worries if you can’t keep flowery vines or make your space as lush as you want it to be because your patio is small. The solution for you is to go for succulents and bonsai tress instead. Now it wouldn’t matter if you have an open area or a space enclosed in stones. You can definitely create an oasis for you and your guests.

Have Overhead Protection

Even if you don’t have an enclosed patio, you should install some overhead protection. You never know when it may rain or snow when you want to go outside, so an overhead covering will allow you to use the patio in these conditions. On top of this, sunlight could dehydrate your guests and lead to sunburn.

Overhead protection will help you maintain your furniture since it can prevent the sun and rain from hitting your patio. Sunlight will cause your furniture to fade with time and rain will make your furniture wet and it could damage wooden pieces. If you can’t build overhead protection for your patio, you could easily purchase a removable canopy.

Don’t Make It Crowded

Patios come in different sizes, but you still don’t want to make them too crowded. If you put too much furniture on your patio, people won’t have enough space to relax as they visit. You need to make sure you put enough furniture on your patio so people can sit somewhere without feeling claustrophobic or trapped.

This comes down to picking a good amount of furniture based on the amount of floor space available on your patio. Make sure people have space to sit and plenty of room for their legs. People should also be able to easily stand up and walk around as needed, so keep these points in mind as you pick out your patio furniture.

You will want to use your outdoor space more often if you make it more inviting. Make sure you put some effort into making your patio beautiful and comfortable so others will want to go outside with you. As you apply these eight tips, you will have a patio that can provide plenty of versatility and appeal.