How Do You Pack for a Multi-day Rafting Trip? -2021 Guide

Rafting is a spontaneous activity for people who like thrills and adventures. Many people plan to go on a trip to enjoy rafting for two to three days. It also involves camping on different river sites and enjoying the scenic beauty of every place.

There are so many things to pack for the trip. If you forget something, it is hard to get anything when you go on the expedition. Therefore, one should create a list of all the necessary items and pack the bag with all those items.

Canyon river in Colorado is famous for white water rafting, and you can contact Echo Canyon River Expeditions to find your trip. In the following write-up, we will discuss all the necessary items that you must pack.

There are plenty of things that you already know to keep it. But sometimes, we forget to keep small things that look unnecessary to us. Therefore, we should not miss any item and pack our bags with everything we need during rafting.

River Shoes

During a rafting trip, you need to walk on slippery stones in the water. You require a good pair of shoes or flip-flops that do not slip on the stones. You have to be very careful when you walk on the riverside.

Consider light shoes that are easy to dry and provide enough support to your feet.

If you cannot afford a new pair of shoes, you can prefer your old tennis or other shoes. Your footwear should be in better condition because too much exposure to sand and river water can break it.

Body Lotion

When you go inside the water frequently, your body keeps on drying and getting wet. It can affect your skin, and hence, your body starts getting dry or tanned. You have to pack a good body lotion. You can apply its layer during the night to fix the skin damage. The lotion helps in soothing the sunburned skin, and this necessary item should be in your bag.

Plastic Bags for Keeping Wet Clothes

During your multi-day rafting trip, you will go for the rafting activity many times. Your clothes will get wet, and you cannot stay in them for a long time. Therefore, you need plastic bags to keep wet clothes. Seal the plastic bag to avoid odor in your bag. But when you stay at your camp during the night, you must take out your wet clothes and let them dry.

Mat and blanket

When you go on a camp trip, you must take your mat and blanket. Whenever you sit on the ground, you must use your mat to prevent dirt on your clothes. During the night, you can use a blanket to protect yourself from the cold. Make sure that the mat and blanket are lightweight because you cannot make your bag bulky. It will be hard to carry your bag in case of a heavy mat and blanket.

Personal Mug

Keep your cup or mug in your bag. If you are traveling with a group, it is easy to change cups without knowing anything. When you keep one, you will manage to keep it with you all the time. It will be your responsibility to clean it and have a beverage in it. Make sure that you take a cup in which you can drink both hot and cold drinks.

Water Bottle

Take your water bottle with you in your bag. You can refill it whenever you get a freshwater source. There are chances of going on small treks or staying in camps. Therefore, you need water to drink, and your water bottle will be a good option. Whenever you feel tired, you can take a sip of water and relax.

Mosquito Repellent

When you plan for a multi-day rafting trip, you have to stay in camps during the night. The mosquitoes are common in hot summers or moist locations. You must apply a layer of mosquito repellent on your skin to protect yourself from mosquito bites. In this way, you can prevent various diseases like dengue, malaria, etc.

Medicines

Take all the medicines with you on the rafting trip. Many people get sick due to frequent rafting and camping sessions. If you have any allergies, then you must take your medicines to prevent any health issues. Remember to take pain relief ointment with you in your bag. There is a possibility of getting ill when you go on a multi-rafting trip.

Towels and Toiletries

It is necessary to take your toiletries like soap, towels, toothbrushes, toothpaste, etc. You can freshen up yourself in the morning. Nobody provides toiletries at your camp. You have to manage all the stuff by yourself. You require a towel to wipe your body after rafting. Carry some small towels to wipe your hands and face whenever required.

Waterproof Camera

Every person likes to capture memories of their trip. There is no need to leave this trip even if you are going in the water for rafting. Carry waterproof cameras that can capture photographs of you and your group.

You can also take pictures of the scenic beauty of the river. You can move to different locations, and there are many memories to capture. Make sure that you are ready with your camera all the time to lock your memories in pictures.

The Bottom Line

Every year, many people plan for a multi-day rafting trip to experience thrills and adventures. If you are also going on such a trip, you need to pack your bag carefully. You must carry all the mentioned items in your bag.

Remember that you have to move from one location to another. Therefore, you should not make the bag heavy that you cannot hold for a long time. Carry all other essentials that are necessary on the trip. Create a list of all the items you need on your trip, and in this way, you will not forget anything to take with you.