What are the Benefits of Crystal Water Bottles?

You’ve seen Victoria Beckham and many other celebrities advertising their new favorite crystal bottles on social media, so you’re probably wondering, what’s the deal with those?

What is the point of putting a stone into your water bottle?

In this article, we’ll be exploring the world of the newest wellness trend that took the beauty world by storm. So yes, if you want to know more about the benefits of crystal water bottles, this is the right place for you!

So, what are crystal water bottles exactly and how they work?

So it’s basically a water bottle with a crystal inside. It’s supposed to infuse your water with the crystal’s healing properties. That’s basically the main point of these bottles. There are many skeptics around when it comes to energy healing and all things similar, but more and more people are reporting that it actually worked for them!

Some studies show that the molecular structure of water changes when infused with other things. Some people believe it’s the same when it comes to water-energy fusions. Remember, humans are 70% water, and if our own emotional energy affects the water inside of us, then having a glass of water infused with the positive energy of the crystal may not be a bad idea.

No matter if it’s the placebo or something deeper, crystal healing is proven to work!

It’s good for the environment

When you switch to crystal water bottles, there will be no need for you to buy a plastic one ever again. The crystal ones are so pretty and completely reusable! They don’t include any environmental toxins and are much better for the environment than the plastic ones.

Also, you will never feel the need to throw your crystal water bottle into the trashcan. Crystal water bottles are very durable and won’t break easily. They look great and they won’t ruin the aesthetic of your home. Of course, make sure you properly clean them. They don’t pose almost any bacterial risk, but cleaning them properly is still very important if you want them to last for a long time.

It possesses healing properties

Now, many people don’t believe in the energy healing processes. Still, there is a whole science behind it. People who are into crystal healing claim that these bottles are an amazing way to access the healing properties behind the crystals.

Now, the benefits you get are different depending on the crystal included in the bottle. The most popular ones are amethyst and quartz. For example, amethyst is considered to bring calmness to your mind and soul. When infused with water, it’s claimed to reduce headaches, stress, and help in clearing your mind.

When it comes to quartz, there are different variations as there are different types of quartz. For example, rose quartz is said to help with your skin and toxic emotions.

Even if you don’t believe in the healing powers of crystals, giving it a try won’t hurt. Who knows, maybe you start feeling some effects too!

It looks trendy

Okay, this may be a superficial factor, but it’s still something to be considered! These crystal bottles will look amazing on your Instagram feed, and you’re sure to gain some attention in the gym!

They come in many different colors, so you can completely incorporate them into your aesthetics. There are even different shapes, so if you don’t like the basic crystal shape, there is something for you out there too. For example, at lovethatboho, there are the angel-shaped crystals included in the bottles.

Of course, depending on the type of crystal, the color will be different. Even if you’re only buying a crystal bottle for the aesthetics, you should still try to learn more about different crystals and their meanings and possible healing properties.

It will make you drink more water

We all know what the benefits of drinking water are. Better skin, better sleep, weight loss, less anxiety, and even a better heart. Now, how will a crystal bottle help you with your water intake?

Well, it’s pretty simple! Crystal bottles are not made of plastic, and they have less risk of bacteria, so your water will be much tastier. Also, it’s the psychological aspect of it all. If you know that your crystals help with your anxiety and give you focus, you’ll be more motivated to drink.

This why it’s so important to research the positive effects of every different stone crystal and choose the best one for your needs. If you suffer from low self-confidence for example, then drinking rose quartz infused water will promote feelings of self-love and happiness. When you know that the water you drink can help you with self-improvement and heal you from toxic energy, you’ll feel motivated to drink even more every day.

Which one should I choose?

We’ve already covered the popular rose quartz and amethyst, but there are still tons of other ones that are worth trying out.

First of all, we have clear quartz which deals with the energy flow. It helps you feel more focused, and it promotes positive vibrations and feelings.

Another very popular crystal is Citrine. It’s said to attract wealth and warmth, and it’s incredibly powerful in clearing your mind from all things negative.

Then we have the Obsidian which helps in focus and encourages your inner talents.

There are many more popular crystals used for healing, but other than the crystal, there are some other important things to consider when purchasing a crystal water bottle. Things like capacity and the quality of materials are of utmost importance. You should be able to change the gems with ease, and the bottle should be easy to clean and maintain. Look for stainless steel lids and no BPA present.

The conclusion

Crystal water bottles are an amazing new trend in the wellness industry. They are beneficial to your health, good for the environment, and they look incredibly trendy! Every crystal has its own unique healing properties, so your choice will mainly depend on your needs. Whichever you choose, make sure to buy from reliable sources, and look for other important quality indicators like the materials and the bottle capacity.