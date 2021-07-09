On-Screen BFFs, Real Life Strangers: Celebrities Who Can’t Stand Each Other In Real Life

A work environment in which everyone agrees and socializes is a rarity. However, it is the most difficult for actors to pretend friendship with someone on the screen when they can’t stand each other in real life. However, the fact that they are professionals, who are well paid for it, is proved by the actors who are best friends on the screen, and in real life, they are not very enthusiastic about each other.

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Johnson

Vin Diesel and Dwayne Rock Johnson are great friends on the set, but also great rivals in real life. The two popular actors couldn’t stand each other on the set of the Fast and Furious series. According to the writings from the set, the tensions were so great that it was sometimes difficult to record the scene to the end. As things stand, both producers and actors are people with a big ego, so they would stopped filming whenever something didn’t suit them.

Although Vin Diesel has been the main character since the beginning of filming, it seems that the Rock came and took over the fame, which Vin Diesel did not like.

The Rock didn’t have nice words for a colleague either. He wrote on his Facebook page, “This is my last week of filming Fast and Furious 8. No sequel has annoyed me as much as this one. Extremely hardworking team. My female colleagues are always great and I love them. Men are a different story. Some are exemplary people and true professionals, and others are not. Those who are not too big are cowards to do anything about it. Mollusks. “If you watch the film next April and it seems to you that I’m not acting in some scenes, but I’m honestly annoyed, you’ll be right.” This was the roll call of my colleague Vin Diesel, to which the actor briefly replied: “I will tell all”.

Teri Hatcher and the rest of “Desperate Housewives”

Although Teri Hatcher plays the lovely and gentle housewife Susan in the series “Desperate Housewives”, she is everything but that. An arrogant, intrusive, quarrelsome, and horrible person are some of the epithets used by other members to describe her.

According to the creators of “Desperate Housewives”, the actress was characterized by a scandalous character and was always dissatisfied with something. She was once furious that she was placed on the edge rather than in the center during the photoshoot. The enmity has lasted since the first season and seems to have never disappeared. Many wondered how she survived so long in the series, but the other girls were professionals and put up with it all.

However, the detail at the end of the series showed how much they could not stand her. Terry was left out of a farewell card addressed to the entire organization of the series, signed by Marcia Cross, Eva Longoria, Felicity Huffman, and Vanessa Williams.

Kim Cattrall and Sarah Jessica Parker

Samantha and Carrie are best friends in the TV series “Sex and the City”. Yet things are completely different in real life. The actresses have never been particularly close, and when Kim found out how much Sarah was paid more for this series than the rest of the team, things erupted.

Now that it’s official for HBO Max to raise “Sex and the City” again without Kim, fans are wondering how they will justify Samantha’s absence. She will reportedly explain this by reflecting on real life, so the other three characters are simply no longer her friends.

Leighton Meester and Blake Lively

Blake Lively and Leighton Meester, who played friends and sometimes rivals Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf in the popular teen series, don’t even talk anymore!

Blake, who is married to actor Ryan Reynolds, reportedly did not congratulate her colleague from the series on her recent engagement.

‘They used to be very close, but during the last two seasons of Gossip Girls ‘everything has changed. They have completely drifted apart. Although they hung out outside the set, now they don’t even talk, ‘says one source.

The actresses try to keep this quarrel away from the media because they know that the story of their hostility would disappoint many young girls for whom they are still role models.

‘Both are still getting bags of letters from fans. To many girls, they are still role models. It is a pity that their friendship ended like that ‘, says the same source.

Jennie Garth and Shannen Doherty

If anyone is known as a bad colleague in Hollywood it’s Shannen Doherty who is legendarily tough on set. Proof of that is the dismissals in as many as two series. In the popular series that marked the ’90s, Shannen had a problem with her best friend in the series Jennie Garth, but also with other members of the team. The tension between these two actresses was so great that there was often a real danger of fighting.

Tori Spelling eventually went to her father Aaron Spelling, who directed the series, with a request to kick Shennen, which he later did. He later stated that he was sorry that he did that, interfering in the quarrels, which in the end did not affect the series. Afterward, they reconciled, but it was too late for the series.

Alyssa Milano and Shannen Doherty

Alyssa and Shannen filmed Charmed together, however, it only lasted three seasons. Although the sisters seemed to love each other immensely in the series, in real life they couldn’t stand each other, which also affected Holly Marie Combs, who starred with them. Shannen was known for her outbursts, which no one on the set could tolerate, so after the third season, she was replaced by Rose McGowan. Shannen and Holly continued to hang out after the series, but Alissa decided to have no contact with her to this day. Unfortunately, Alissa didn’t have a good relationship with Rose either, but they ended the series anyway.

Isaiah Washington and Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey and Isaiah Washington in Grey’s Anatomy series played best friends, even married godparents, but that was far from the truth in real life. The fights and quarrels between these two beauties were so fierce that they decided to kick Isaiah out of the series Grey’s Anatomy’, on the set of which the two actors met.

Isaiah was known as a bully, although many did not want to admit it, and Patrick could not stand it. Washington spared no one with insults and there was not a single person, or actor or actress, with whom he collaborated on this series and was on good terms. The main reason for expelling Washington from the series was a heated argument between the two actors that led to Washington physically attacking a colleague. It all happened after a homophobic insult inflicted by Washington on another colleague, T.R. Knight, who admitted to being gay.

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice

Ariana Grande and Victoria Justice grew up on Nickelodeon together, but they didn’t get along at all. These actresses/singers were part of the cast of the Victorious series in which Victoria played the main character. However, during the seasons of the series, cute Ariana became more famous and totally overshed Victoria who couldn’t stand it. There was bad blood between these two actresses.

After the series ended, Victoria remained an actress while Ariana decided to become a singer. After Victorious she released two albums Yours Truly and My Everything with several hits that were No. 1.

Many theories about their quarrel have surfaced even though Victoria has repeatedly wanted to refute those ideas: “I love Ariana, and she’s killing it right now. And she’s been so supportive of me and my music. And you know, we text. It’s really cool. So, everything’s all good. ”

However, fans are not convinced because Ariana has never confirmed that the two are friends. She didn’t even invite her to her wedding.