Why Didn’t Obama Endorsed Biden? – Trump Knows The Answer!

Donald Trump loves to provoke. That’s what he does. He often does this by promoting conspiracy theories or creating his own.



Just yesterday, Trump once again pulled one of his tricks during coronavirus presser. POTUS was asked of his opinion on Bernie Sanders, who dropped out of the presidential race, making Joe Biden the Democrat nominee.

Mr. Trump said: “You know what? I’ll tell you, it does amaze me that President Obama hasn’t supported Sleepy Joe. It just hasn’t happened. When is it going to happen? When is it going to happen? Why isn’t he? So it’ll be interesting.”

So, if we believe President Trump, there’s something that he and Barack Obama know regarding Biden that doesn’t make him a suitable candidate. And that’s the reason he didn’t endorse him. But, it is hard to trust Trump that he knows anything substantial as it’s hard he heard it from Obama of someone close to him.

Here’s Obama’s official explanation why he didn’t interfere in the Democrat presidential race: “I am confident that at the end of the process we will have a candidate who has been tested and will be able to proudly carry the Democratic banner, and we are going to have to unify around that.”

It is evident that Trump is trying to steer the pot by making people believe there’s something about Biden that makes even Barack Obama reluctant to support him. But, this is hardly the case. In the past, we saw that Obama doesn’t endorse anyone until the point there’s an official nominee. When Biden becomes one, Barack will be by his side.

But, Donald Trump doesn’t need this to be true. He just needs enough people to start thinking about it.

Here’s what kind of image about Biden, Trump shares with his supporters. This is something he said at Republican rally at North Carolina one month ago: “Sleepy Joe. He doesn’t even know where he is or what he’s doing or what office he’s running for. Honestly, I don’t think he knows what office he’s running for. … They’re going to put him into a home, and other people are going to be running the country. … They’re going to be super-left, radical crazies. And Joe’s going to be in a home, and he’ll be watching television.”

Source: cnn.com