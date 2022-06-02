9 Simple Nutrition Tips For Women

Keeping yourself healthy and strong is a priority for most of us, but it can often feel like a daunting task. Between countless different supplements on the market and new dieting trends popping up, nutrition for women can be somewhat of a minefield.

But taking care of yourself shouldn’t be confusing or stressful – so we’ve put together nine simple but effective nutrition tips for women to help you live your healthiest, and best, life.

1. Don’t skip meals

Running late for work or having a busy day can make it tempting to skip a meal every now and then – especially breakfast. But making this a regular habit causes more harm than good. Our bodies thrive on routine, and to keep your metabolism at the right level, you need to keep your body fuelled.

So make sure that you eat regularly throughout the day to keep your energy levels up – even the recommended three meals a day can be tweaked. Nutrition should be about what works for you, and this could look like three meals a day, or five meals at shorter intervals if that’s what suits you better.

2. Take the right supplements

As women, our bodies need a different range of vitamins and minerals to function properly and healthily – which is where supplements come into play. You can choose to take individual vitamins depending on your body’s needs, or take a multivitamin or natural supplement like sea moss. You can find more about this on enjoyseamoss.com. Sea moss for women offers a range of vitamins that our bodies need, such as:

folic acid

iron

zinc

selenium

omega-3 fatty acids

vitamins A, D, and E.

This makes it a great choice if you’re after an all-in-one supplement to support your diet. Of course, there are also multivitamins on the market that are designed to support the unique needs of the female body, offering a similar combination of minerals and vitamins to things like sea moss.

If you prefer to take individual vitamins, here are a few you should consider making a staple in your routine:

zinc for hair and skin health

iron to fight fatigue

vitamin C for immunity and energy

vitamin B12 to support red blood cell development

vitamin D for bone health and a mood boost

folic acid for healthy pregnancy and combat inflammation.

3. Steer clear of processed foods

Foods that are high in processed or saturated fats can increase your cholesterol levels and leave you feeling bloated and sluggish. These types of fats are also harder for your body to break down and can cause weight gain. While it won’t be possible to completely cut these types of fats out of your diet, you can avoid them by choosing to eat fresh food wherever possible.

4. Stay hydrated

One of the most important parts of nutrition doesn’t actually involve food – it’s all about water here. Staying hydrated is absolutely essential for a healthy body. Water supports a number of different processes in the body, including:

digestion

circulation

creating saliva

maintaining body temperature.

Aside from these processes, water is key for promoting skin health and keeping your energy levels up. So, make sure you drink your two liters of water per day.

5. Lower your caffeine intake

We all love coffee every now and then, but those of you who drink it every day – even multiple times a day means it could be getting in the way of your health goals. While a tasty beverage, coffee does dehydrate the body. And dehydration can lead to headaches, pains and other more serious issues.

Plus, the level of caffeine in coffee directly stimulates your nervous system – so while you get a great energy kick, it can leave you feeling drained when the feelings of alertness and focus fade.

If you can’t part ways with caffeine completely, that’s fine. Just try to choose decaf, or opt for lower caffeine alternatives to coffee like tea. There are a lot of herbal teas out there that might just beat out that morning coffee!

6. Stop dieting

While leading a healthy lifestyle includes making good choices, going on fad diets or drastically changing your food intake isn’t a good idea. The vast majority of diets are built around fast results – plus, you’re actually missing out on key nutrients and vitamins that your body needs. So while cutting out carbs might help you lose a few extra pounds before a vacation, you’re actually depriving your body of a vital energy source.

If you want to give your body the best fuel to keep you healthy, avoid going on any diets that drastically change what you eat.

7. Up your fiber intake

Fiber is a key component of any healthy diet because it supports your digestive system, as well as helps to prevent heart disease.

You can get your fix of fiber from a range of different foods, including:

avocados

berries

whole grains

leafy greens

broccoli

beans.

8. Get iron in your diet

If you find that you feel fatigued even if you get a full night’s rest, it could be because your body is lacking iron. It’s more common for women to have an iron deficiency thanks to our monthly cycles that cause us to lose blood – so getting iron in your diet is really important.

Whether you opt for steak, leafy greens, nuts or beans, make sure you’re getting enough iron in your diet to keep you feeling strong and alert.

9. Establish healthy routines

Lastly, a big part of maximizing the effects of nutrition is how it ties into the bigger picture – your daily routine. Getting enough sleep, staying hydrated, moving your body each day – these are all vital in keeping your body healthy, alongside a healthy diet. Having a more holistic view of health helps you to balance the different areas and see how much of an impact one has on another. Remember that nutrition is just one element, and is at its best when the other areas are covered too.