Not Many can Compete with David Spade’s List of Lovers

Hollywood actor and comedian David Spade, 55, is famous as one of the industry’s biggest playboys. He never lost any time when ladies are in question so the list of women he has dated so far is enormous.

The actor is most famous for portraying Russel Dunbar in the hit sitcom “Rules of Engagement,” a character whose lifestyle somewhat resembles his own, at least when dating is concerned.

He likes confident and strong women and most of his girlfriends were blondes. One example is TV host Jillian Barberie. They dated for a short period in 2005, while she talked about the two of them in 2009.

Pamela Anderson never hid away the fact she enjoys the company of humorous and interesting men. Spade was one of the lucky guys, and he spent several nights with her in Las Vegas.

David Spade also dated Australian actress Nicky Whelan, between 2007 and 2008. The fans were surprised they managed to last that long.

Actress Sara Foster fell for his charm as well. She is a true example of his type of woman. She began to rise through the ranks of Hollywood in 2000, and the pair dated for a bit in 2004.

Next was British reality TV star Jasmine Waltz. He did not mind that she was not as popular as him, or his previous girlfriend. She noticed her and never thought twice. Their short romance happened in 2011.

His next adventure was actress and model Tara Reid. She was said to be quite picky when it comes to men, but she too could not resist Spade’s charm and looks.

Of course, we just scratched the surface of the list. The famous actor also dated Heather Locklear, Jillian Grace, Nicollette Sheridan, Caprice Bourret, and recently Naya Rivera.

He is said to have had affairs with Carmen Electra, Julie Bowen, Charlotte Mckinney, Jennifer Rubin, Bobby Philips, and Teri Hatcher, but neither he nor them confirmed the rumors.