Interesting Facts About The Latest 007 Movie “No Time To Die”

Will James Bond make it out alive this time? We’ll finally know very soon.

There have been three years in the making of the latest Bond movie “No Time to Die”. The trailer is out so let’s take a look at what we know so far about the franchise.

This is Daniel Craig’s final role as 007

Craig played in five movies as the famous spy. The only ones to appear more are Roger Moore and Sean Connery – both seven times. Even though the actor said at one point that he has had enough of the action movies, he got all teary-eyed when he was saying goodbye to the crew. “A lot of people here worked on five pictures with me, and I know there’s a lot of things said about what I think about these films or all of those, whatever. But I’ve loved every single second of these movies, and especially this one because I’ve gotten up every morning and I’ve had the chance to work with you guys. And that has been one of the greatest honors of my life”, Craig said in a farewell speech.

Six trailers were released

The movie’s premiere has been delayed several times. The first time release was postponed was in November of 2019 due to director Danny Boyle leaving the project. A few months later the pandemic struck and the premiere was rescheduled for November of 2020. Then again, it was postponed for April, and finally for September 30th of 2021. Each time a trailer was released as an announcement of the premiere. Hopefully, this time it won’t be any more delays.

Rami Malek is the villain

Rami joined the crew of James Bond for the first time and based on his statements he is ecstatic to be playing alongside Daniel Craig as the beloved antihero Safin. “He is a formidable adversary”, the Oscar-winning actor says in the video, “and James Bond has to adapt to him”. In a teaser interview, the director Cary Fukunaga says that Safin will pose a threat for the whole of humanity, not only Bond.

The theme song is already topping the charts

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell co-wrote the theme song for the latest Bond movie. Eilish won the Grammy Award for Best Song Written for Visual Media at the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards in March 2021. Dan Romer was the initial choice by the producers, but after quitting the project he was replaced with Hans Zimmer. In the end, Billie and Finneas wrote the lyrics and produced the signature tune.

The timeline

“No Time to Die” is set five years after “Spectre”. Bond is enjoying his retirement in Jamaica, living a quaint life. Even the MI6 gave up on him, replacing him with a new agent. However, the peace will not be long-lasting. Bond’s services are needed one more time to find the kidnapped scientist. This brings 007 back on the field where he finds that the world has completely changed since his last stint.