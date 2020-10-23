Burglary Rate Good Reason for Nevada Home Security Systems – 2020 Guide

Burglary is consistently one of the most common crimes in America. It is largely a crime of opportunity and one that does not discriminate in any way. Anyone of us can be victimized by burglars looking to make a quick score by breaking in and stealing small items they can fence quickly. Take Nevada, for example

Nevada took the number nine position among the top 10 states for burglary in 2019. The statewide burglary rate was 503.5 per 100,000 residents. While Nevada’s rate was nowhere near New Mexico (696.8), it was well above the national average of 340.5 per 100,000 residents.

Cities like Henderson are just as vulnerable to burglary as more rural areas. All of this points to one undeniable fact: there is plenty of motivation for installing a home security system. Home security is one of the homeowner’s best defenses in the fight against burglary.

More Than a Noise Maker

Imagine a Henderson homeowner installing a new wireless security system complete with window and door sensors, video cameras, and motion detectors. The system is monitored 24/7 by professionals located in a remote monitoring center. For a relatively reasonable price, a homeowner has a system that is more than just a noisemaker.

Remote monitoring guarantees that someone is always keeping an eye on the customer’s home, explains Vivint, a nationwide home security and automation company that services customers in Henderson. A monitored home is safer because it is being watched even when the homeowner is miles away.

Also, consider the fact that homeowners can monitor their own security systems if they do not want to pay for professional monitoring. They can set up their systems to communicate with their smartphones in the event of an alarm. Is the front door camera activated? The homeowner will get an alert. He or she will be alerted if the door sensor or one of the window sensors is tripped.

A Deterrent to Crime

Some may object to home security systems based on the fact that they do not create a physical barrier to unauthorized entry. Truth be known, a physical barrier is not necessary to defeat your average burglar. Only the most determined professionals will take their chances with home security, and only because something inside the house is too valuable to pass up. But these are not the kinds of burglars that home security users are trying to thwart.

Rather, their target are the run-of-the-mill burglars who are simply attempting to seize an opportunity. These types of burglars will go to almost any length to not be caught. Thus, they target homes they are fairly sure are vacant. It is why they target homes in the middle of the day – when adults are at work and children are at school.

A wireless home security system acts as a deterrent against these kinds of burglars by increasing the chances that they will be caught. When faced with the choice between an unprotected home and one protected with a security system, most burglars will choose the former. There is a lot less risk that way.

An Aide to Police

Police departments tend to appreciate home security systems that are installed and maintained properly. False alarms aside, police officials know that security systems deter burglars. They also know that systems with cameras can aid investigations and provide evidence for prosecution.

This latter point is perhaps the most important reason to install video cameras with a home security system. Not only do you want sensors on the windows and doors to alert you when someone has entered your home, but you also want the ability to provide concrete evidence that investigators can use to catch the perpetrator.

Video cameras provide that evidence. More than one burglary over the years has been solved thanks to video footage that clearly showed the perpetrator’s face. That same video image police investigators use to catch the criminal can be used in court to guarantee a conviction.

Diligence Is the Key

It is generally accepted that burglary rates have gradually dropped over the last few decades. However, there are some ups and downs year-to-year; some years burglaries spike while other years they fall. The key to keeping the downward trend going is diligence.

The police do everything they can to protect the public and enforce the law. However, they cannot be everywhere at once. And unfortunately, burglary is lower on the scale of importance when compared to more serious and violent crimes. In the end, homeowner diligence will win the day.

It is up to homeowners to protect themselves against burglary as much as they can. A home security system is a good place to start. Today’s wireless systems can be professionally installed or installed by the homeowner. They can be professionally monitored or self-monitored. And of course, they can be paired with all sorts of smart home technology for greater efficiency and comfort.

Over and above a home security system, homeowners can also do other things to protect themselves. For example, consider the following:

Install heavy-duty locks on windows and doors

Keep windows and doors locked at all times

Maintain a clear view of the house from the street

Install adequate exterior lighting with motion sensors

Maintain maximum privacy (especially in social media)

Work with neighbors to keep an eye on the neighborhood.

Whether you live in Henderson, Nevada, or somewhere else, burglary continues to be a problem. When burglaries do occur, victims lose more than just a few valuables. They also lose their sense of security and well-being. Do not take chances with your own home. Instead, take the necessary steps to make your home as unattractive to burglars as possible.

A good place to start is a home security system. Before shopping around, do a complete assessment of your home with the goal of uncovering security weaknesses. Not only will this help you decide which security system to buy, but it will also show you other areas that need improvement.