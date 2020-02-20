The Reality Star Secretly Gives Birth to a Girl and Makes Her an Instagram Profile!

Natalie Halcro is a reality star, influencer, and best friend of Kim Kardashian. The 32-year-old black-haired beauty became a mother on February 4, when she decided to share her joy with millions of her fans on Instagram.

Halcro gained worldwide fame in the reality show “WAGS”, and since then has been making big money sharing her private life with the public.

Natalie posted a photo from the hospital with full makeup, in addition to which she simply wrote: “Welcome to the world Baby Girl. My heart is so full”.

She gave her daughter the name Dove, and the little one already has her own Instagram profile with almost 12 thousand followers, which is not surprising because, as much as we are actually amazed, some people make millions of dollars from it.

Natalie’s many friends, such as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Larsa Pippen, and Paris Hilton, immediately congratulated her. Still, for now, it is unknown who the father of the little one is. The Instagram star confirmed her pregnancy in November when she was already 29 weeks old.

However, the last man to whom Natalie was dating was model and actor Aygemang Clay, but it was also rumored that the couple was constantly breaking up and rekindling. In her reality show, Natalie Halcro often talked about a wonderful man who had feelings for her, but she often pointed out that her career was currently in the first place.

What exactly happened is only she and the father of the child know. But given that she is making a lot of money from sharing her private life with the curious public, we believe the audience will soon find out the details.