5 Must-Haves for Your App Promotion in 2020

Currently, there are 2 million apps on the App Store and almost 3 million apps available on Google Play, and these numbers are expecting only to grow. Imagine that you’ve developed your app and you definitely want it to stand out from the crowd.

For this you will need a well thought-out mobile app marketing strategy that will cover both pre-launch and post-launch marketing initiatives. In this article, we would like to list all marketing materials you will definitely need for your app’s successful promotion. Let’s look into each of them in more details:

Mobile-Friendly Website

You may start thinking: Why do I need it for a Mobile App? The answer is simple: it is an additional traffic source and drives potential app users from search engines directly to the app’s landing page. When you have a dedicated website about your mobile product, you can place any information about its updates, news, best features, as well as videos, and interesting blog posts to engage potential users to try your app.

Moreover, with a thorough SEO strategy your app’s landing page can rank on the 1st page of Google search results by relevant keywords which means getting even more traffic from the web. In case you have listings only on the app stores without a dedicated website, your potential users will be limited to those who search in the app marketplaces only. So, why to lose a large part of your target audience?

App Videos

There are different types of videos to promote your app such as app previews, explainer video, promo video, etc. Let’s get into more details why you will need all of them. You can use app previews which are up to 30 sec length in your app listing on the App Store or Google Play. Moreover, if you are ever going to run a PPC campaign, you will need such videos as well as click-through-rate is much higher for video ads than for static banners.

Explainer video is a how-to tutorial describing how to use your app and will be very useful for users who don’t like to spend much time on figuring out how to use an app. You can place such a video on your website and social media accounts. Long promo video is usually up to 90 sec length and will describe your product from its best sides. You can highlight here its pros and how it differs from the other competitors. It is also important to explain what value it will give to the users or which problem it solves.

Press Release and PR kit

PR kit is a set of promotional collateral about your app. It usually includes Press Release, app graphics including the logo and screenshots, videos, and other useful marketing materials. When the app is live on the market, you will want app reviewers and bloggers to write about it.

The more exposure you get, the more traffic you drive to your app’s listing. Bloggers and reviewers are usually very busy. Just imagine how many offers they get on a daily basis. If you send a PR kit with all the necessary info in one place, you will get higher chances to get your mobile product reviewed.

Preparing for the release is more than fifty percent of the success, so we encourage you to build a network of people that can help you boost and promote right after the release of your product. Creating the hype is important, but maintaining it is also of great significance. Any sort of promotional material is important in these modern times, because advertising through social media platforms is easier than ever.

Appealing Logo and Screenshots

While your mobile can be really great and useful, at the first stage it is more important to get users into it. Of course, if you don’t already have an established brand and everyone knows about it. Let’s say that you have a new brand and this is the first release of your mobile app. When nobody knows about it yet, you need to create the most appealing and creative graphics possible. Users love icons and screenshots that are well-designed and stand out from the other similar apps. This is one of the most important factors that influences their decision to download your app.

Saving out on this investment is not a smart move, so try to invest as much as you can into the design and the overall appearance of the app. Sometimes people download an application just because the design is attractive, so even if they don’t end up using it for a long time, you can still squeeze out some ad revenue. Also, once you invest into the design and the logo, they’re here to stay for a long time, and it’s better to make people remember you by it from start, than to change them later on.

App’s Social Media Profiles

According to ComboApp mobile app marketing agency, social media is one of the easiest and the most convenient ways to get your app found online. All you need is to create profiles for your mobile product in Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, etc., and stay active there. You can start engaging your target audience several months before your app is live to create some buzz around it.

For example, if your app is paid, you can run a contest and give promo codes for the winners. Try to increase your followers base and ask them to share or refer your product on the web. It will not only drive potential users to your app listing when it’s live but also gives social signals to Google search engine that your product is popular and people talk about it. You want your app’s listings to rank higher and this is one of the factors search engines rely on.

Of course, there are much more mobile app marketing tactics to implement before and after the product’s launch. However, if you start with the tips mentioned in this article, you will already have everything necessary to put your mobile app into the spotlight on the market and get so important organic downloads.