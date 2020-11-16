Things To Consider When Moving To New Zealand With Your Kids In 2020

Migrating to another country with children is a big deal and never easy. Everything will be different, from the culture, language, education system, food, weather and so much more. Moving to New Zealand is one thing and moving there with your kids is another completely, there are loads of things for you to consider when it comes to moving to New Zealand with your family.

New Zealand has long been a popular destination for families and expats. There are quality schools, low crime rates, low stress, high levels of employment among other benefits that make it an ideal place to relocate to. With a large number of expats returning every year, there is also a strong and active community to help you settle in. When considering moving to New Zealand with your family, here are some factors you will have to take into consideration.

Adjusting to the New Culture

If you are moving to NZ from another part of the world, there will likely be culture shocks at various points during your transition. It’s wise to keep your eyes and ears open for subtle instances of discrimination, xenophobia or just plain insensitivity to you or your kids. Minor cultural differences can lead to some awkward situations at times, but this is all part of the experience of being part of a new culture.

Going out to eat- if you are not familiar with Kiwi cuisine, it’s worth doing a little bit of research. However, the cultural environment in New Zealand is not highly aggressive and competitive. In fact, it’s just the opposite: New Zealanders are relaxed, laid-back, trust their law enforcement, don’t like to get involved in other people’s business and enjoy their quiet time at home with their family. There are definite mannerisms and etiquettes peculiar to NZ, learn and follow them and you’ll be fine.

Education for your Kids

New Zealand is, without doubt, one of the greatest countries in the world to raise children, and just may be one of the best countries to live in for a stable, safe future. The schools and education in New Zealand are among the best in the world. And it has been ranked as one of the top places to educate students.

New Zealand has more international-standard schools than anywhere else in the world. From early childhood through to tertiary and adult learning, there is a school here for you. Schools and Education in New Zealand are free and open to all children of school age. You don’t need to be a New Zealand resident to go to school here. The education system is set up by the government, but each of the main islands has their own educational institutes that help local students.

Education is an important aspect of life, and it is just as important in New Zealand as it is anywhere else. People who are moving to the country may need to pay close attention to schools and educational institutions when they are planning their move so that they can make sure they will be able to receive the education they need for themselves or their children.

Keeping Your Kids Active

New Zealand has lots of great outdoor activities available for kids of all ages. So there is no need to be concerned about your children losing interest in physical activity. All you have to do is entice them and get as much active life out of them as possible.

Fitness and sport will be at the top of your children’s agenda in New Zealand. It is easy to keep active here and simple to get involved with a wide range of activities, in many different styles and settings. New Zealand is one of the most active countries in the world, with a high percentage of adults participating in sport regularly. Kiwis love sports, with rugby union, cricket, football (AFL), rugby league and netball all big hits. Exercise and activity are valued Soccer is an excellent way to make friends in New Zealand, build self-confidence and improve motor skills. So that is probably one area you’ll be spoilt for choice.

Staying Safe

Safety is a main concern when you are relocating with small kids. New Zealand has the smallest per-capita prison population in the Western Hemisphere, and some of the lowest reported violent crime rates in the world.

New Zealand is one of the safest, best family-friendly and safest places in the world to live. In fact, statistics by the World Bank and Interpol crime rates have ranked NZ at the top of their lists for having the lowest rate of violent crime in the world. That’s why many people are now choosing to move to New Zealand with children, pets, and spouses. With this move being a big deal, you need to know what sort of factors will affect your experience in NZ.

Your family is the most important thing to you. Protect them during your move to New Zealand (and beyond). Moving anywhere with children is stressful, but having a solid plan can help manage this anxiety and make the experience a little less daunting.

Medical Care for Your Family

When you are moving to New Zealand with your kids, there are some important things to consider when it comes to the medical care of your children. The hospitals have excellent facilities and medical care, but if you have a chronic illness, such as type 1 diabetes, or a life-threatening condition like cancer, then before you move to New Zealand, it is wise to ensure that there are pediatric endocrinologists and oncologists in your local area that will be able to treat your child.

The medical care available here is world-renowned and we have some of the top hospitals and specialists in the world. Medical care for kids is at par with any developed country. Doctors and medical workers are dedicated to their jobs and work hard to provide proper healthcare services.

Conclusion

Moving to New Zealand with kids is the best decision you’ll ever make. It’s one of the most peaceful and beautiful countries in the world. The family environment in New Zealand is among the strongest in the world. Getting a job will be easy as there are many employment opportunities available especially if you fall into the “skilled immigrant” category.

You can find help in that regard at https://www.malcolmpacific.com/skilled-migrant.

The cost of living in New Zealand is low, thus making it one of the best countries for families. The transition to New Zealand with your kids can be daunting. A life-changing move is never easy and moving to a foreign country brings an extra set of challenges and requires a comprehensive plan but you can raise healthy, happy, and self-sufficient Kiwi children in one of the safest countries in the world.