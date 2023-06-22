Many homeowners find that they eventually need to move out of their existing property and into a new one. This can be after living a few years in a starter home and needing a larger property when planning to start a family. It may also be a case of moving to a larger or more luxurious property as income levels improve, and savings allow a better home to be purchased. The process of selling a home can often be quite stressful.

There may be delays in completing the sale, especially if you or the intended buyer are caught in a property chain and are waiting on another homeowner’s property to sell. However, there are a range of tips and tricks that you can do when preparing your home for sale that may help it sell more quickly and get the best price.

It is vitally important that your home looks attractive to potential buyers, from the view of it outside to individual rooms and the general fixtures and fittings in the property. In this article, some key strategies will be discussed that will help your home to receive a lot of interest from potential buyers and hopefully sell in the shortest period at the right price.

Consider Curb Appeal

Kerb appeal is the phrase that is given to the outside areas of your home. When a potential buyer first arrives at your property, the exterior and surrounding grounds will form an important first impression. This may have a considerable impact on whether buyers put in an offer on your home or instantly dislike it and look elsewhere.

Key areas that affect the curb appeal of any property are the green spaces outside, the condition of the exterior of the property (paintwork, guttering, windows etc.), and any fences or gates that form the perimeter of the home. It is of paramount importance that you inspect the exterior grounds of your property and the outside of the home thoroughly before putting it on the property market.

Start by inspecting the exterior walls, paintwork, roofing, and pipework of the house. If you notice any work that needs to be done (e.g., repainting and minor repairs to the exterior of the home) you must then decide whether to undertake the work yourself or hire a professional tradesperson.

Next, look at the garden areas and perimeter of the property. Ensure that lawns are trimmed and free of weeds and moss. Fix any broken fencing or gates, and consider repainting any perimeter areas that look old and tired. These simple steps can dramatically improve the curb appeal of any property and can help a home to sell much faster.

Paint Key Rooms

An inexpensive way to dramatically improve the look and feel of some key rooms in your home is to repaint them. It is normal that over a period of years, certain rooms will have faded paintwork and will be showing their age. However, rooms that look tired and old can create a lasting negative impression on prospective buyers, which may dissuade them from making an offer on the property.

It is extremely cost-effective to repaint rooms that need a facelift, and the time and effort spent can transform any space, giving the room a far more modern look and positive appeal. Take the time to inspect every room in your home. If you notice poor-quality paintwork or color schemes that need to be modernized, make an effort to change them. Neutral colors are a popular choice that appeals to most buyers. Consider also that lighter shades can make smaller rooms in the home look more spacious.

Check Your Plumbing

When homeowners put their property up for sale on the housing market, they often do not consider the condition of the plumbing systems in the property. This can be a significant oversight when people come to the property to view it. Leaking pipes and dripping taps can create an extremely negative impression in the eyes of prospective buyers as they may assume that there are more severe plumbing problems in the home if small issues are visible.

This perception will lead to potential buyers believing that money will need to be spent fixing a range of issues with plumbing and pipe works inside the property. When preparing your home for sale, look at all the faucets, pipes, and plumbing that lead into the household appliances. If you notice small leaks or stains near the pipes, this may indicate that remedial work needs to be undertaken.

Unless you are highly skilled in this area of DIY, it is important to contact a professional plumber to fix the issue. Established plumbing firms such as Beehive Plumbing will be able to quickly assess the level of repair work needed and supply a competitive quote. Once the work is completed, you will be assured that potential buyers will not be dissuaded from making an offer on your property because of perceived plumbing issues.

Minor DIY Jobs Inside the Home

Most homeowners have a degree of DIY knowledge and can perform simple repair jobs in and around the home. For example, fixing small cracks in interior brickwork can be relatively easy to undertake with suitable adhesive filler materials that can be bought from most DIY stores.

Squeaking door hinges that have started to rust can be easily fixed with products such as WD40. Before putting your home on the market, take a good look at every room and space in your home. Try to put yourself in the potential buyer’s viewpoint as you move around the house and be critical of any issues that you see. Note down any small DIY jobs that need to be undertaken, and once your list is complete, plan some time on a weekend or evening to complete these jobs.

One of the key rules in selling any home is to ensure that prospective buyers get a universally positive view of what they see inside and outside the home. Put simply, do not give buyers any reason to put in a lower bid for your property based on small defects or issues that they have noticed.