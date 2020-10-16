Top 7 Tips for First-Time Home Buyers in 2020

First-time home buyers qualify for exceptional programs for buying a home. The programs help some borrowers avoid a down payment and get a home in their price range. Real estate agents help the buyers explore all programs available to them and give them tips for buying a home.

1. Evaluate Your Credit Scores and Financial Standing

Credit scores define when the individual can buy a home, and their financial standing could increase issues. The bare minimum for credit scores range between 580 and 620, but these credit scores won’t give the buyer an exceptional mortgage. They will face high-interest rates, a higher down payment, and greater monthly payments. The private mortgage insurance rates could increase because the buyer will be at high risk.

Buyers should get their credit in check before trying to buy a home. They need to eliminate any negative listings on their reports and reduce their debt volume. Creating a plan for eliminating debt prevents the listings from affecting the buyer negatively. Increasing the credit scores to at least 680 could make all the difference in the world to a first-time homebuyer.

2. Assess the Debt-to-Income Ratio before Approaching a Lender

The debt-to-income ratio cannot be higher than 43%, and the lender completes an assessment of the debt volume to ensure it. Essentially, what this means is that the monthly payments cannot exceed 43% of the borrower’s monthly income. The borrower can calculate this ratio themselves and review debts for removal. Paying off more debts and decreasing the debt-to-income ratio helps them qualify for more mortgages. FHA mortgages are backed by the government and could provide the buyer with better choices for financing a home and keeping their payments lower. The only drawback is the FHA requires private mortgage insurance longer than most mortgages.

3. How to Avoid a Down Payment

Down payment assistance is possible through a first-time homebuyer’s program. However, the buyer must have qualifying credit scores to get the mortgage. Unless however, the first-time buyers have a lower-than-average income, and the property is located in a rural area. With these circumstances, the buyer could qualify for a USDA loan and avoid a down payment altogether. However, the buyer must have a payment plan for any accounts in collections, and the lender will need proof of these payment arrangements. The property must be located in the area designated by the lender. The borrower will need at least two years of tax returns to show their income. Lenders need records for all income sources, including alimony and child support.

4. Creating a Budget for Buying the Home

When buying a home, the buyer needs to define a budget. Getting a preapproval from the lender shows them the highest loan amount. It’s not wise to borrow the maximum amount, and the buyer should review homes that fall within a lower price range. This prevents them from facing financial issues later if they lose their job or have a decrease in income. When working with a real estate agent, it is paramount to have a budget first and know how much the borrower can get through the mortgage. It saves everybody time and effort. There’s no point in looking for properties the buyer cannot afford, and it just increases the time needed to find a home.

5. Find the Best Location for Your Needs

Some buyers have a location in mind when approaching a real estate agent. They’ve completed the research and know about the crime statistics and the school district if they have kids. An individual or couple looking for a starter home makes these choices according to their future aspirations. For example, if they purchased a property in a rural area, they could get a home with acreage cheaper than buying a home in a metro area. As long as the home isn’t overseen by a homeowner’s association, the buyer won’t have a problem adding onto the property later.

6. Calculating Costs Related to Buying the Home

Buying a home presents the buyers with costs that could be unknown to them. For example, a home purchase requires the seller, the buyer, or both parties to pay the closing costs. The terms of the sales contract define who pays these costs. It is necessary to know how much it costs to close a property before getting started.

Lenders require a complete inspection of the property, and the buyer must pay for the inspection. The findings determine if the buyer can purchase the home or not. If there are too many problems, the seller must complete repairs, and this could prevent the buyer from getting the home unless the seller completes the repairs. The mortgage they choose could lead to restrictions that prevent them from buying the home. For example, a VA loan requires the property to be nearly perfect.

The title search is completed by a title company, and the buyer needs title insurance to prevent them from losing their down payment. If the seller isn’t the legal owner, they cannot sell the property. Under the circumstances, if the buyer doesn’t have title insurance, they could lose their down payment and earnest money.

7. Reviewing First-Time Buyer Programs for Tax Savings

Some first-time buyer’s programs offer tax savings for the buyer. They could deduct a portion of their down payment and any new installations that add to the home through renovations. They can also deduct taxes they pay for the home when completing the transaction.

First-time home buyers need all the advantages they can get when buying a new home. Since they might not know how the process works, it is necessary for the buyers to explore all their options first. Becoming educated about the process prevents common mistakes that could prove costly for buyers. A real estate transaction requires the buyer to secure financing for the property, and the mortgage could require a down payment. They’ll pay closing costs, earnest money, and the cost of title insurance. Before the closing, the buyer needs property insurance, and they need to calculate the cost of coverage plus the mortgage payments. Reviewing all requirements for a first-time buyer helps them get the home they need more affordably.